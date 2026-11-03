Photos: Tiana's Bayou Adventure Closes for First-Ever Refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom

The attraction will be closed for the next month and a half.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom is now closed for its first-ever refurbishment.

What's Happening:

  • Back in August, we learned that Tiana's Bayou Adventure would be closed for its first-ever refurbishment beginning November 2, 2026.
  • Well, today, we stopped by the Magic Kingdom to see the closed attraction for ourselves.

  • Disney is wasting no time with this refurbishment, as we spotted workers walking along the outdoor flume.

  • The closure also includes the attraction's exit gift shop, Tiana's Bayou General. Guests will still be able to get Tiana-themed goodies from the nearby Critter Co-Op during the refurbishment. 

  • This marks the attraction's first refurbishment since its opening in 2024 – and it kind of needs it. Many of the animatronics are frequently not working correctly, and some obvious wear and tear can be seen on them as well.
  • The attraction's nature of being a water ride also leads to it needing more frequent refurbishments, with Splash Mountain previously getting close to annual refurbishments.
  • Tiana's Bayou Adventure will reopen on Friday, December 18.

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