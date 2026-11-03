Photos: Tiana's Bayou Adventure Closes for First-Ever Refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom
The attraction will be closed for the next month and a half.
Tiana's Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom is now closed for its first-ever refurbishment.
What's Happening:
- Back in August, we learned that Tiana's Bayou Adventure would be closed for its first-ever refurbishment beginning November 2, 2026.
- Well, today, we stopped by the Magic Kingdom to see the closed attraction for ourselves.
- Disney is wasting no time with this refurbishment, as we spotted workers walking along the outdoor flume.
- The closure also includes the attraction's exit gift shop, Tiana's Bayou General. Guests will still be able to get Tiana-themed goodies from the nearby Critter Co-Op during the refurbishment.
- This marks the attraction's first refurbishment since its opening in 2024 – and it kind of needs it. Many of the animatronics are frequently not working correctly, and some obvious wear and tear can be seen on them as well.
- The attraction's nature of being a water ride also leads to it needing more frequent refurbishments, with Splash Mountain previously getting close to annual refurbishments.
- Tiana's Bayou Adventure will reopen on Friday, December 18.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The John Cena Classic and an Avengers: Doomsday-themed WWE event are coming to the ESPN Wide World of Sports next month.
- Four critically endangered Jamaican iguana hatchlings have successfully hatched at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Get a first look at the holiday on-ride photos for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.
- Disney Springs guests can now get their hands on colorful, squishy creations from Kawaii Slime Company.
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