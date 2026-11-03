Disney and WWE Announce "Avengers: Doomsday" Event with Ticket Info

Disney and WWE have become strong partners since last year, when the sports entertainment brand's Premium Live Events began to air on ESPN. However, that's not where this partnership is ending, as following last night's announcement of the John Cena Classic coming to Walt Disney World, a second event has been announced for the most magical place on Earth, and tickets will be available for both events very soon.

What's Happening:

During last night's episode of Monday Night Raw, John Cena announced that the first-ever John Cena Classic will be part of a special episode of Raw on December 14. The event will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.

This morning, Disney and WWE announced a second event, a special Avengers: Doomsday-themed edition of Worlds Collide, which will also take place at the WWOS complex the next night, December 15.

In addition to the two shows, a two-day fan event, WWE World, hosted by WWE and Fanatics, will take place over the two days. WWE World gives fans access to WWE superstars through photo ops and autograph sessions, as well as exclusive merchandise.

Exclusive co-branded WWE/Avengers: Doomsday products are specifically teased, including title belts.

The John Cena Classic will stream on Netflix as part of Monday Night Raw. The broadcast plans for Worlds Collide have not been announced, but recent editions of the show have aired on WWE's YouTube channel.

Combo tickets for both events will be available. General presale tickets for the events will go on sale November 12th at 10 am ET, while the standard sale begins on November 13 at 10 am ET. Fans can register here to be the first to receive information.

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