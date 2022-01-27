Disney Reaches Deal with WWE for Streaming Rights in Indonesia

Disney has reached an agreement with the World Wrestling Entertainment to bring the WWE Network exclusively Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia, according to Deadline.

Starting January 30th, the WWE Network will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia.

The deal kicks off with the WWE’s Royal Rumble event, which takes place Saturday night.

Many seem to think this deal could be a precursor to more agreements for other regions.

This move comes after a similar deal brought the WWE Network exclusively to NBCUniversal’s Peacock in the U.S.

Similar to that deal, the WWE deal with Disney will see all WWE live events available on Disney+ Hotstar as part of a standard subscription.

Programming will stream in Indonesia’s local language, Bahasa Indonesia, as well as in English.

WWE President Nick Khan called Disney “the gold standard in creating iconic intellectual property that serves as the backbone for international business growth.”

He went on to add that this partnership with Disney will allow WWE to “deliver WWE Network content including WrestleMania on a best-in-class platform to our existing fans in Indonesia while also introducing WWE to new audiences in the region as Disney+ continues to expand its reach internationally.”

What they’re saying:

Vineet Puri, General Manager, Indonesia, The Walt Disney Company: “As home of the best global and local language content, we’re excited to welcome the extensive library of content from WWE Network to the ever expanding slate of Disney+ Hotstar. With this new content on Disney+ Hotstar, we hope to expand our reach and engage even more audiences in Indonesia.”