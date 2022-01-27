Disney Reaches Deal with WWE for Streaming Rights in Indonesia

Disney has reached an agreement with the World Wrestling Entertainment to bring the WWE Network exclusively Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia, according to Deadline.
- Starting January 30th, the WWE Network will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia.
- The deal kicks off with the WWE’s Royal Rumble event, which takes place Saturday night.
- Many seem to think this deal could be a precursor to more agreements for other regions.
- This move comes after a similar deal brought the WWE Network exclusively to NBCUniversal’s Peacock in the U.S.
- Similar to that deal, the WWE deal with Disney will see all WWE live events available on Disney+ Hotstar as part of a standard subscription.
- Programming will stream in Indonesia’s local language, Bahasa Indonesia, as well as in English.
- WWE President Nick Khan called Disney “the gold standard in creating iconic intellectual property that serves as the backbone for international business growth.”
- He went on to add that this partnership with Disney will allow WWE to “deliver WWE Network content including WrestleMania on a best-in-class platform to our existing fans in Indonesia while also introducing WWE to new audiences in the region as Disney+ continues to expand its reach internationally.”
What they’re saying:
- Vineet Puri, General Manager, Indonesia, The Walt Disney Company: “As home of the best global and local language content, we’re excited to welcome the extensive library of content from WWE Network to the ever expanding slate of Disney+ Hotstar. With this new content on Disney+ Hotstar, we hope to expand our reach and engage even more audiences in Indonesia.”