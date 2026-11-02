Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Adds Festive Holiday Attraction Photo Frames
Three merry designs bring Muppet mayhem and another familiar face to guests’ ride photos.
The holidays are bringing a little extra mayhem to Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
What’s Happening:
- From November 4 through January 6, guests who ride the attraction can take home one of three festive attraction photo frames celebrating the season with The Muppets and the Electric Mayhem.
- The first design takes inspiration from a classic concert poster, featuring a bold red background and the words “Merry Mayhem” alongside Animal and Kermit. The poster also promises “One night to rock the halls,” setting the stage for a holiday performance only the Muppets could deliver.
- The second design turns the attraction photo into a Christmas ornament hanging on a tree. The photo is surrounded by a colorful, multi-striped Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets frame and an assortment of themed ornaments, including a “MUPP3T5” license plate, a Rockin’ Christmas by The Electric Mayhem vinyl record, and a G-Force Records ornament. There’s also a particularly fun Easter egg: a caution street sign featuring the silhouette of Waldo from MuppetVision 3-D, with the words “Obligatory Easter Egg” underneath.
- The third frame puts Doctor Teeth and the Electric Mayhem front and center, with illustrated artwork set against a red background accented in green. Along the bottom, the design reads, “G-Force Records Presents The Electric Mayhem One Night to Rock The Halls.”
- With three different designs to collect, guests will have a festive new keepsake to remember their holiday ride. The seasonal attraction photo frames will be available November 4 through January 6 – coinciding with the debut of the attraction's Obligatory Holiday Overlay.
- This new holiday overlay will see some changes to the pre-show with the addition of Gonzo and Rizzo in their Muppet Christmas Carol costumes.
- Once onboard, guests will hear one of three newly recorded holiday-inspired tracks:
- "Holiday Road" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear
- "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson
- "Silver Bells" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Cyndi Lauper
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