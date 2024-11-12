“A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus” Now Available on YouTube

Disney has released A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus in partnership with Academy Award winner Taika Waititi.
What’s Happening:
- This holiday season, Disney taps into the power of its timeless storytelling to inspire joy and wonder, launching a new short film in collaboration with Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, available now on YouTube.
- A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus tells the story of a young boy who, while on a seaside vacation, discovers a curious octopus clinging to his head.
- Once back home, he forms a true friendship with the octopus, incorporating it into his everyday life by engaging in activities like wielding his Jedi lightsaber, playing with a Buzz Lightyear action figure, and mapping out Santa Claus’ journey on his wall.
- The boy then takes the octopus out to enjoy the holiday spirit, cleverly hiding it under his Mickey Mouse beanie.
- While watching the Disney classic The Santa Clause (1994), he realizes the octopus has a hope for adventure, inspiring him to create a plan to make it happen.
- Their shared experiences share the importance of childhood moments and friendship, all set against the backdrop of the magical holiday season.
- Disney fans will enjoy spotting numerous hidden references to beloved films such as Moana (2016), Lilo and Stitch (2002), and Toy Story (1995) throughout the short.
What They’re Saying:
- Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company: “For generations, Disney has been an ever-present part of the holiday season all over the world, and this short builds on the enduring connection that so many families have with Disney during this special time of year. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Taika Waititi on this timeless story of childhood friendship against the backdrop of this magical season.”
- Taika Waititi: “The story manages to connect the feelings that you get around the holidays, and the joy, the goodwill and everything, with those same emotions and those same sensibilities you get from Disney films. I think they go hand in hand and it's the perfect match – and only Disney could have made something like this…with me.”
Recent Entertainment Articles:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com