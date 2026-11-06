Back to Seabrook: New Tracks from "ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series" Season 2 Hit Streaming Services

Zed and Addison are reliving senior year—and there’s new music for the adventure.

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series recently returned for a second season on Disney Channel, and now fans can listen to some of the new tracks on streaming platforms.

What's Happening:

ZOMBIES fans can now listen to five new songs from the Season 2 soundtrack of ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

The five new songs now available include: "Best Days of Our Lives" "Livin' in the Moment" "Take it to the Top" "Gotta Have Fun" "I'm So Amazing"



Originally debuting (as a full series) in 2024 on Disney Channel, the animated musical comedy series is based on the hugely successful ZOMBIES movie franchise on the same network.

In it, we head back to Seabrook High and follow the daily lives of Zed, Addison, and the entire Seabrook crew. Using A-Spen’s alien time warp technology, Zed and Addison start their senior year all over again, so they can redo it with all their friends!

And this senior year is going to be the best one ever, with the crew hanging out, having fun, and doing everything from saving the town to saving their favorite drink in the cafeteria. At Seabrook, even an ordinary day in high school can turn into a wild, ridiculous adventure.

Season 2 of ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series is now streaming on Disney+ and airing on Disney Channel.

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