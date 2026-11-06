"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Cast Coming to New York for Season 3 Screening and Podcast
The Titan's Curse is coming to NYC
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is almost here. The new season debuts November 20, but if you're a fan living in New York, you can see the first episode of the new season of the series a day early and see the cast interviewed in what's sure to be a fun evening.
What's Happening:
- A new event is coming to the famous 92nd Street Y in New York City: Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 3 Screening and Conversation with the Cast with Josh Horowitz.
- The event takes place on November 19, the day before the premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 on Disney+ and Hulu.
- The event will feature a screening of the first episode of Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, followed by a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz.
- It should make for quite the podcast with several members of the cast in attendance, including:
- Walker Scobell
- Leah Sava’ Jeffries
- Aryan Simhadri
- Charlie Bushnell
- Tamara Smart
- Levi Chrisopulos
- Available tickets for the screening and talk are currently on sale for between $40 and $60 (plus fees).
- Streaming tickets are also available (for the podcast only) for $20 (plus fees).
- Information and tickets can be found here.
More Percy Jackson News:
- Check out the trailer for the upcoming season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
- The series is set to take over part of the Empire State Building in a new installation to celebrate the new season.
- A new promotion with Greek street food establishment Nick the Greek has created a new Percy Jackson meal option.