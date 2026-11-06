"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Cast Coming to New York for Season 3 Screening and Podcast

The Titan's Curse is coming to NYC
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Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is almost here. The new season debuts November 20, but if you're a fan living in New York, you can see the first episode of the new season of the series a day early and see the cast interviewed in what's sure to be a fun evening.

What's Happening:

  • A new event is coming to the famous 92nd Street Y in New York City: Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 3 Screening and Conversation with the Cast with Josh Horowitz.
  • The event takes place on November 19, the day before the premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 on Disney+ and Hulu.
  • The event will feature a screening of the first episode of Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, followed by a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz.
  • It should make for quite the podcast with several members of the cast in attendance, including:
    • Walker Scobell
    • Leah Sava’ Jeffries
    • Aryan Simhadri
    • Charlie Bushnell
    • Tamara Smart
    • Levi Chrisopulos
  • Available tickets for the screening and talk are currently on sale for between $40 and $60 (plus fees).
  • Streaming tickets are also available (for the podcast only) for $20 (plus fees).
  • Information and tickets can be found here.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey