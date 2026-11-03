"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Greek Food Collaboration Arrives Ahead of Season 3

Invite your friends over for dinner and Percy Jackson

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is almost here. If you're excited for the premiere, Greek street food restaurant Nick the Greek knows exactly what you should eat while you watch. The show has a new food collaboration that's perfect for a watch party.

What's Happening:

  • Disney+ and purveyor of Greek street food Nick the Greek have announced a new collaboration for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3.
  • The Titan Meal serves four to six people and features a choice of gyro meat or falafel, Greek salad, rice, and freshly baked pita bread.
  • The meal is available starting today and will be available through the run of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3.
  • Nick the Greek is also offering the Demigod Experience Sweepstakes.
  • The sweepstakes grand prize is a trip for the winner and a guest to Athens, Greece. Additional prizes will also be available.
  • The contest runs November 3, 2026 through January 3, 2027 to eligible residents of Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
  • Nick the Greek boasts 105 locations in eight states, mostly in the Western U.S.

What They're Saying:

  • Nick “Baby Nick” Tsigaris, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Nick the Greek: “Greek mythology has inspired people around the world for generations, and ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ has introduced those stories to an entirely new generation of fans. As a brand built on sharing our cultural roots through food, there's something especially meaningful about working with a franchise that has helped keep those stories alive, and we're excited to embrace that connection with guests across the country.”

More Percy Jackson and the Olympians News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey