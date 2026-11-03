"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Greek Food Collaboration Arrives Ahead of Season 3

Invite your friends over for dinner and Percy Jackson

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is almost here. If you're excited for the premiere, Greek street food restaurant Nick the Greek knows exactly what you should eat while you watch. The show has a new food collaboration that's perfect for a watch party.

What's Happening:

Disney+ and purveyor of Greek street food Nick the Greek have announced a new collaboration for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3.

The Titan Meal serves four to six people and features a choice of gyro meat or falafel, Greek salad, rice, and freshly baked pita bread.

The meal is available starting today and will be available through the run of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3.

Nick the Greek is also offering the Demigod Experience Sweepstakes .

The sweepstakes grand prize is a trip for the winner and a guest to Athens, Greece. Additional prizes will also be available.

The contest runs November 3, 2026 through January 3, 2027 to eligible residents of Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Nick the Greek boasts 105 locations in eight states, mostly in the Western U.S.

What They're Saying:

Nick “Baby Nick” Tsigaris, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Nick the Greek: “Greek mythology has inspired people around the world for generations, and ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ has introduced those stories to an entirely new generation of fans. As a brand built on sharing our cultural roots through food, there's something especially meaningful about working with a franchise that has helped keep those stories alive, and we're excited to embrace that connection with guests across the country.”

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