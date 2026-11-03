"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Greek Food Collaboration Arrives Ahead of Season 3
Invite your friends over for dinner and Percy Jackson
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is almost here. If you're excited for the premiere, Greek street food restaurant Nick the Greek knows exactly what you should eat while you watch. The show has a new food collaboration that's perfect for a watch party.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ and purveyor of Greek street food Nick the Greek have announced a new collaboration for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3.
- The Titan Meal serves four to six people and features a choice of gyro meat or falafel, Greek salad, rice, and freshly baked pita bread.
- The meal is available starting today and will be available through the run of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3.
- Nick the Greek is also offering the Demigod Experience Sweepstakes.
- The sweepstakes grand prize is a trip for the winner and a guest to Athens, Greece. Additional prizes will also be available.
- The contest runs November 3, 2026 through January 3, 2027 to eligible residents of Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
- Nick the Greek boasts 105 locations in eight states, mostly in the Western U.S.
What They're Saying:
- Nick “Baby Nick” Tsigaris, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Nick the Greek: “Greek mythology has inspired people around the world for generations, and ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ has introduced those stories to an entirely new generation of fans. As a brand built on sharing our cultural roots through food, there's something especially meaningful about working with a franchise that has helped keep those stories alive, and we're excited to embrace that connection with guests across the country.”
More Percy Jackson and the Olympians News:
- Don't miss the new trailer for Percy Jackson Season 3.
- An immersive Percy Jackson experience is coming to the Empire State Building.
- The Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast recently appeared in Italy to promote the series.
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