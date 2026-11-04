Marvel Studios Announces the "VisionQuest Official Podcast" Timed to Debut of the Show's Finale
Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez will speak to the "VisionQuest" team about the Disney+ series.
Marvel Studios is continuing a recent lean into official podcasts about their projects, with a new one focused on VisionQuest as that miniseries wraps up.
What's Happening:
- Marvel Studios has announced that they will be debuting the VisionQuest Official Podcast.
- The podcast will be available to watch in video form on both Disney+ and Marvel's YouTube, while an audio version will be available on all regular podcast services.
- The podcast will feature VisionQuest cast members Paul Bettany ("Vision"), James Spader ("Ultron"), and Ruaridh Mollica ("Tommy Maximoff") and showrunner Terry Matalas sitting down with co-hosts Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez.
- It wasn't totally clear in the announcement if the podcast will be a one-off special or will be broken up into multiple installments, though it sounds like it's probably just the one episode. Laughing Place has reached out to Disney for comment.
- Ms. Marvel star, comic book writer, and Marvel superfan Vellani and podcaster and comedian Alvarez were first paired together recently for Marvel's official five-part Countdown to Doomsday podcast, leading into Avengers: Doomsday.
- Following the release of those episodes, it was teased back at the start of October that the pair would be doing more podcast episodes soon, with the VisionQuest Official Podcast now the first follow-up.
- The presumably spoiler-packed podcast debuts the same time as the VisionQuest finale on Disney+ next week, on November 10 at 6PM PT.
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