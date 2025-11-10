Taika Waititi Brings an Adorable Doodle to Life in Another Disney Holiday Short – “Best Christmas Ever”

This year’s short follows last year’s “The Boy & The Octopus,” which was also directed by Waititi.

For the second year in a row, acclaimed director Taika Waititi has helmed a new Disney Holiday Short that is equal parts adorable and promotional. A Disney Holiday Short: Best Christmas Ever sees a young girl make a wish to Santa for her doodle to come to life – and because this is Disney, the adorable doodle does come to life. Across the short, we see the doodle and the young girl share a happy life together, all set to a piano version of "You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story.

But even with only a 3 minute runtime, there are some small stakes, as the doodle's contributions to a Christmas carol aren't well received, given the fact that he can't talk – at least at that moment. As the girl makes things right on the next Christmas, and Doodle gains the voice of Disney Legend John Goodman, best known to Disney fans for voicing Sulley in the Monsters, Inc. franchise. Another legendary Disney figure, Eric Goldberg, served as an advisor on the animation of the short in collaboration with Untold Studios, producer hungryman, and creative agency adam&eveDDB.

This is quite the sweet short, but it also serves a purpose to sell toys – which we see on display when Doodle hugs a Stitch plush in sadness, and when Doodle receives a mouth, courtesy of Mr. Potato Head. In fact, the short launches Disney's "Make Someone's Holiday Magic" campaign, and also will create some magic in Times Square. On November 12th, fans from across the country will be able to submit their own doodles using a QR code, or those in NYC can participate in person at the Disney Store Times Square, and watch as their art comes to life on the billboard.

A Disney Holiday Short: Best Christmas Ever is now streaming on Disney+, and you can also watch it on YouTube below.

What They're Saying:

Joanna Balikian, Senior Vice President, Brand Management: “Disney stories have always been a source of togetherness, wonder, and joy, especially during the holidays. With A Disney Holiday Short: Best Christmas Ever, we sought to capture that timeless spirit of friendship, family, and imagination that brings generations together and makes the holidays magical.”

Director Taika Waititi: "What makes this story uniquely Disney is the fact that it's set in the world of a kid. It's a kid and her new best friend, navigating the complex world together, and doing it just with the power of friendship and imagination.”

John Goodman, voice of Doodle: “I’ve always loved being part of Disney stories because there’s a timelessness to Disney’s storytelling – it's fun, it’s heartfelt, and it reminds families of what really matters. This wonderful short captures that same spirit perfectly.”