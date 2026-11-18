Photos: Santa Comes to Mickey’s Toontown for Disneyland’s Holiday Season
The Trolley Barn meet and greet continues through Christmas Eve, with Santa Goofy taking over afterward.
Santa has a new Disneyland address this holiday season: Mickey’s Toontown Trolley Barn. The move brings his meet-and-greet to Toontown for the first time, near Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin.
What's Happening:
- Guests can now meet Santa in Mickey’s Toontown during Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.
- Disney calls the experience A Toontown Christmas with Santa. Santa is scheduled to greet guests through December 24, 2026; Santa Goofy will take his place from December 25 through January 6, 2027.
- The new space features decorations inspired by the Junior Woodchucks. Santa’s former Fantasyland Theatre location is now home to Bluey’s Best Day Ever!
- Guests can also meet Santa at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail in Disney California Adventure.
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort run through January 6, 2027.
More Disneyland News:
- Check out the first look at the Sequoia Perch lounge at the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
- Life Day holiday treats are now available at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
- A new Percy Jackson photo op is now available at Disney California Adventure.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com