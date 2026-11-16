Disneyland Resort Unveils New Sequoia Perch Concierge Lounge at Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

The two-story, treetop-inspired retreat opens November 17, offering club-level guests a new place to relax above the Great Hall.

Guests staying in club-level accommodations at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will soon have a new place to relax, unwind, and take in the views of the Disneyland Resort. Sequoia Perch, an all-new two-story concierge lounge, officially opens on November 17, 2026, bringing the beauty of Northern California’s towering redwoods into a new retreat high above the hotel’s Great Hall lobby.

What’s Happening:

Located on the fifth and sixth floors, Sequoia Perch takes inspiration from the treetops of Northern California’s giant sequoias, incorporating elements of California Craftsman design. The new lounge offers guests a different perspective of the Grand Californian, with views overlooking Grizzly Peak and Disney California Adventure.

The space features locally handmade tile, stained glass, warm woodwork, and woven details. Throughout the lounge, sculpted metal branches, pinecone motifs, and whimsical flora and fauna help bring the forest-inspired setting to life.

A standout detail is a cast bronze spotted owl positioned at the base of the staircase, reinforcing the feeling of being nestled high among the trees.

A sweeping curved staircase with twig-like railings leads guests to a cozy mezzanine library, while a two-story mural depicting a sequoia tree features etched woodland creatures and a few hidden Mickeys for guests to discover. The lounge’s wallpaper also incorporates a metallic substrate, allowing the appearance of the walls to change as natural light moves throughout the day. In the evening, the lighting creates a soft, cozy glow.

The entrance is another notable design feature. A double-height stained glass door serves as a statement piece, welcoming guests into the treetop-inspired retreat.

In a post shared on Walt Disney Imagineering’s Instagram, Imagineers Amanda and Joezy offered a closer look at the design details behind Sequoia Perch. They explained how the Grand Californian’s Great Hall lobby is intended to evoke the feeling of standing on the forest floor, while the new lounge transports guests up into the treetops. Details such as the sequoia tree trunks, woodland creatures, and spotted owl help connect the two spaces through a shared natural theme.

Sequoia Perch joins the Disneyland Resort’s existing collection of concierge lounges, available to guests who reserve club-level accommodations at the resort’s hotels. These spaces provide dedicated concierge service, lounge access, and complimentary snacks, bites, and beverages throughout the day.

At the Disneyland Hotel, the High Key Club draws inspiration from the music and sounds of Disneyland Park circa 1955, blending mid-century modern design with park artifacts and a custom soundtrack. On select evenings, guests can enjoy views of Disneyland Park fireworks accompanied by the show's music from the lounge.

Meanwhile, Creators Club at Pixar Place Hotel celebrates the creative partnership between Walt Disney Imagineering and Pixar Animation Studios, featuring concept art, maquettes, attraction posters, and Pixar-inspired décor.

With its towering tree-inspired details, cozy library, and views of the surrounding resort, Sequoia Perch adds another distinctly themed experience to the Grand Californian’s club-level offerings when it opens November 17.

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