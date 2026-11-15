Photos/Video: Explore the Seasonal Culinary Delights of Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort

The holidays are on approach but the spirit of the Christmas Season has already arrived at the Disneyland Resort and part of the fun is a veritable smorgasbord of culinary offerings that guests can experience.

One of the ways that guests can experience many of these items is part of the Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure. This special celebration features a number of Kitchen Marketplaces that guests can visit to celebrate holiday tastes and spirited libations at this seasonal selection of multicultural and diverse cuisine. The kitchens will be available as part of the Festival of Holidays until January 6, 2027.

Outside of the Disney Festival of Holidays, guests visiting during Holidays at the Disneyland Resort can also look forward to returning favorites like Jerry’s Junk Truck Cone at Cozy Cone Motel 3 – Chili Cone Queso, French Toast Cold Brew at Red Rose Taverne, and “Don’t Forget the Milk & Cookies” Fried Cookies at Award Wieners. They can also or something new like the Holiday Leftover Burrito at Studio Catering Co., Holiday Matterhorn Macaroon at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, and the French Dip Grilled Cheese at Pym Test Kitchen.

Special holiday themed novelties are also available as part of the fun of the season, with new themed popcorn buckets, sippers, straw clips, glow cubes, and more available at various locations throughout the Disneyland Resort. Sure to be hits are popcorn buckets that look like a Christmas train featuring Mickey and Friends and a gingerbread house-style popcorn container featuring friends from the Toy Story movies.

Soecially themed pastries, dessert items, and more can also be found at various locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.

For more information about all the tasty treats and appetizing entrees featured at the Disneyland Resort this holiday season, as well as some new merchandise and entertainment offerings, be sure to check out our video featuring interviews with the creatives below!

To plan your visit to the Disneyland Resort during the Merriest Time of Year or for any other seasonal fun, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!