Star Wars Life Day Treats Return to Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge
Fan-favorite holiday goodies—including Kashyyyk Cake, festive Blue Milk, and Millaflower Toast—are back across Batuu through Jan. 6, 2027
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park can indulge in a delicious lineup of limited-time Life Day food and beverage offerings. These guest favorites are available through Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2027.
What's Happening:
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge celebrates Life Day beginning November 17, and with it, comes the return of several popular treats from Life Day past.
- Kashyyyk Cake – A decadent dessert featuring a brownie base layered with raspberry sauce, tiramisu, and rich dark chocolate mousse. (Docking Bay 7)
- Blue Milk with Golden Lichen Paddy Frog Eggs – A reimagined Blue Milk swirled with strawberry purée and topped with golden lychee popping spheres that mimic “frog eggs.” (Milk Stand)
Wookiee Ookiee – Pecan chocolate shortbread with a salted caramel center. Not to be mistaken for Batuu East’s Wookie Cookie, this is a returning Life Day exclusive. (Milk Stand)
Caramel Apple Popped Grains – Popcorn seasoned with caramel-apple flavor, available now through Jan. 6, 2027. (Kat Saka’s Kettle)
- Joh Blastoh Sangria Gocola – A spiced sangria blending red wine, apple vodka, apple cider, orange‑pineapple juice, cinnamon, falernum and pomegranate syrups. It’s served with a cinnamon-spice rim, star anise, and an apple chip garnish. (Oga's Cantina)
- Millaflower Toast – Cinnamon‑roll toast topped with sweet cream frosting, yogurt popping spheres, and fresh strawberries. (Oga's Cantina)
More Disneyland News:
- Get a look at the new pins coming to Disneyland this season.
- Disneyland's food menu for the holidays is looking delightful.
- Follow along with Maxon as he explores Disneyland Resort for the holidays.