Star Wars Life Day Treats Return to Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge

Fan-favorite holiday goodies—including Kashyyyk Cake, festive Blue Milk, and Millaflower Toast—are back across Batuu through Jan. 6, 2027

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17, guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park can indulge in a delicious lineup of limited-time Life Day food and beverage offerings. These guest favorites are available through Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2027.



What's Happening:

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge celebrates Life Day beginning November 17, and with it, comes the return of several popular treats from Life Day past.

Kashyyyk Cake – A decadent dessert featuring a brownie base layered with raspberry sauce, tiramisu, and rich dark chocolate mousse. (Docking Bay 7)

Blue Milk with Golden Lichen Paddy Frog Eggs – A reimagined Blue Milk swirled with strawberry purée and topped with golden lychee popping spheres that mimic “frog eggs.” (Milk Stand)

Wookiee Ookiee – Pecan chocolate shortbread with a salted caramel center. Not to be mistaken for Batuu East’s Wookie Cookie, this is a returning Life Day exclusive. (Milk Stand)

Caramel Apple Popped Grains – Popcorn seasoned with caramel-apple flavor, available now through Jan. 6, 2027. (Kat Saka’s Kettle)

Joh Blastoh Sangria Gocola – A spiced sangria blending red wine, apple vodka, apple cider, orange‑pineapple juice, cinnamon, falernum and pomegranate syrups. It’s served with a cinnamon-spice rim, star anise, and an apple chip garnish. (Oga's Cantina)

– A spiced sangria blending red wine, apple vodka, apple cider, orange‑pineapple juice, cinnamon, falernum and pomegranate syrups. It’s served with a cinnamon-spice rim, star anise, and an apple chip garnish. (Oga's Cantina) Millaflower Toast – Cinnamon‑roll toast topped with sweet cream frosting, yogurt popping spheres, and fresh strawberries. (Oga's Cantina)

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