Photos: New Holiday and Moana Pins hit Disneyland Resort

Grab these new pins while they're still around.

A new holiday season means new holiday pins for either collecting or trading. However, Christmas pins aren't the only new ones available at Disneyland Resort right now.

What's Happening:

The new pins available at Disneyland Resort are mostly holiday-themed, but there are a few others you won't want to miss.

A series of Christmas-themed "Whimsical Wreaths" puts some of your favorite Disney Characters inside holiday wreaths

This Mickey's Christmas Carol pin also acts as a countdown to the holiday.

Pins celebrating Moana's 10th anniversary are here.

Not to be left out, a Thanksgiving holiday pin is available showing that holiday in the Goof family.

Some Haunted Mansion holiday pins are available, though note the Gingerbread House pin is a Magic Key exclusive.