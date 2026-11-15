Photos: New Holiday and Moana Pins hit Disneyland Resort

Grab these new pins while they're still around.

A new holiday season means new holiday pins for either collecting or trading. However, Christmas pins aren't the only new ones available at Disneyland Resort right now.

What's Happening:

  • The new pins available at Disneyland Resort are mostly holiday-themed, but there are a few others you won't want to miss.
  • A series of Christmas-themed "Whimsical Wreaths" puts some of your favorite Disney Characters inside holiday wreaths

  • This Mickey's Christmas Carol pin also acts as a countdown to the holiday.

  • Pins celebrating Moana's 10th anniversary are here.

  • Not to be left out, a Thanksgiving holiday pin is available showing that holiday in the Goof family.

  • Some Haunted Mansion holiday pins are available, though note the Gingerbread House pin is a Magic Key exclusive.

  • And if that isn't enough, many more Christmas-themed pins are also available.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey