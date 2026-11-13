Mickey and Friends Debut Alpine-Inspired Holiday Costumes, While Santa Gets New Meet and Greet Spot at Disneyland

See the fresh seasonal looks created for Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Pluto, Goofy and friends. Plus, find out where you can meet Santa this year at Disneyland.

Mickey and the gang are debuting a new set of festive costumes this year, plus Santa Claus is on the move to Mickey's Toontown for a new meet & greet spot.

What's Happening:

Today, November 13, is the first day of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort for 2026 – and with that, we're getting our first look at some updated character offerings.

First up, as has become tradition in the last few years, Mickey and friends will be sporting all-new costumes, this year taking on a winter ski lodge adjacent vibe.

In addition to Mickey, new costumes have been created for: Minnie Donald Daisy Pluto Goofy Clarabelle Chip Dale



Mickey’s Toontown is also getting in on the holiday spirit, as here you may also encounter Disney characters donning special holiday apparel and accessories.

Toontown is also where Santa will be found this year, moving away from his former meet & greet location in the Fantasyland Theatre, as that's still where Bluey calls home.

The new location can be found in the Mickey’s Toontown Trolley Barn, where the Junior Woodchucks of the World have invited Santa to visit and decked the space out in jolly decor themselves.

Even just in the photo shared by Disney, you can notice plenty of Junior Woodchucks details surrounding Santa, inspired by Huey, Dewey, Louie and other beloved characters from the classic Donald Duck comic books, DuckTales, and more.

Those visiting Disney California Adventure can still meet with Santa at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

More Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:

Be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place for continuing coverage from the kickoff of the holiday season!