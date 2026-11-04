Disneyland Resort's Holiday Foodie Guide is Here, and it's Massive

There's no time at Disneyland Resort quite like the holiday season, and now that Halloween and the Oogie Boogie Bash are over, it's time to look forward to the festive time of year. A big part of the holidays is getting together with family to eat, and whether you're going to be visiting Disneyland with family, friends, or alone, the parks, hotels, and Downtown Disney District have you covered with festive flavors.

What's Happening:

The complete guide to all the new food and drink at the Disneyland Resort during the holiday season is here, and complete is the word for it. It covers both parks, all three hotels, and all of the Downtown Disney District.

Here's a look at everything you'll find at Disneyland Park.

Carnation Café

Location: Main Street, U.S.A.

(Reservations highly recommended)

Holiday Dinner Special - Petite New York medallions, herbed Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, haricots verts, onion straws, and cabernet demi-glace (Available Nov. 27 through Jan. 6) (Kids option available)

Eggnog Old Fashioned - Buffalo Trace Bourbon, bitters, orange-infused brown sugar syrup, and candied orange peel topped with eggnog cream (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Pomegranate-Jalapeño-Ginger Spritzer (New) - Tito’s Handmade Vodka, pomegranate, lime and jalapeño-ginger syrups topped with Sprite (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Churros near Town Square

Location: Main Street, U.S.A.

(Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Apple Pie Dip - Cream cheese frosting topped with spiced apple compote

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

Location: Main Street, U.S.A.

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Peppermint Holiday Sundae - Two scoops of peppermint ice cream with whipped cream, crushed peppermint, and crème-filled cookies in a candy-topped waffle bowl

Peppermint Ice Cream

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

Location: Main Street, U.S.A.

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Roast Beef and Cheddar on a Hoagie Roll - with tomato, lettuce, pickled red onion, and whole-grain mustard aïoli served with house-made chips

Sticky Toffee Bundt Cake - with toffee sauce topped with vanilla chantilly cream

Thanks-mas Sandwich - Oven-roasted turkey breast, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce on sourdough bread served with house-made chips

Milk and Cookies Tree-shaped Macaron - Green macaron with milk buttercream filled with chocolate cookie dough

Pumpkin Muffin - topped with cream cheese icing (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Turkey Pot Pie Soup - with tender turkey breast, potatoes, peas, and carrots topped with pie crust pieces

Maple-Bacon Cinnamon Roll - Cinnamon roll topped with maple cream cheese, glazed bacon, and pecans drizzled with white chocolate (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Mickey Gingerbread - Soft gingerbread Mickey cookie (Limit five per person, per transaction)

Orange-Cranberry Loaf - topped with cream cheese glaze and dried cranberries drizzled with white chocolate

S’mores Cheesecake - Chocolate cheesecake with chocolate ganache topped with marshmallow mousse and a torched marshmallow

Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew - topped with vanilla foam and crushed peppermint (Non-alcoholic)

Holiday Matterhorn Macaroon (New) - Coconut macaroon dipped in white chocolate and sprinkles

Little Red Wagon

Location: Main Street, U.S.A.

(Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Spicy Chili-Cheese Corn Dog - Classic corn dog topped with spicy chili, jalapeño-cilantro crema, cheddar, and hot cheese puff dust served with choice of Cuties Mandarin Oranges or potato chips

Lychee-Strawberry Green Tea - infused with lychee and strawberry (Non-alcoholic)

Market House

Location: Main Street, U.S.A.

Churro Hand Tart - Pastry tart filled with spiced cake and topped with cinnamon and sugar (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Mickey Gingerbread - Soft gingerbread Mickey cookie (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027) (Limit five per person, per transaction)

Plaza Inn

Location: Main Street, U.S.A.

Gingerbread Cake - with cream cheese filling and gingerbread crunch finished with buttercream, glaze, and a chocolate gingerbread cookie (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Pumpkin Pie - Classic pumpkin pie with cinnamon chantilly cream (Currently available through Nov. 30)

Apple Bundt Cake - with caramelized apple filling topped with a cream cheese glaze, green mousse, chocolate ears, and a red bow (Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Refreshment Corner

Location: Main Street, U.S.A.

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Philly Cheese Potato - Baked potato filled with Italian sausage, thinly sliced steak, bell peppers, pepperoncini, cheese sauce, and cherry pepper spread

Warm Spiced Apple Tea - with hints of cinnamon and clove topped with vanilla cream foam (Non-alcoholic)

Bengal Barbecue

Location: Adventureland

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Vietnamese Iced Coffee - with brown sugar spheres and cold foam (Non-alcoholic)

The Tropical Hideaway

Location: Adventureland

(Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Miso Soup - Seaweed, tofu, and green onion

Tiki Juice Bar

Location: Adventureland

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

DOLE Whip Cone - DOLE Whip Pineapple in a sugar cone topped with holiday sprinkles

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante

Location: Frontierland

(Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Pozole - Pork pozole, onions, cabbage, lime wedge, and sliced radishes served with corn tortilla chips

Pinwheels - Fried wheat pinwheels served with lemon juice and hot sauce

Hot Chocolate Cafe (New) - Hot chocolate, espresso, cream, and coconut (Non-alcoholic) (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

River Belle Terrace

Location: Frontierland

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; reservations highly recommended)

Chocolate Mint Cake (New) - Chocolate fudge brownie topped with chocolate custard, peppermint chantilly cream, and a house-made chocolate shortbread cookie

Ship to Shore Marketplace

Location: Frontierland

(Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Pinwheels - Fried wheat pinwheels served with lemon juice and hot sauce

Stage Door Café

Location: Frontierland

(Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Chili-Cheese Fries - Fries topped with hearty chili, beef, shredded cheese, sour cream, and green onions

Strawberry Soda - Sprite with strawberry purée (Non-alcoholic)

The Golden Horseshoe

Location: Frontierland

(Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Chili-Cheese Fries - Fries topped with hearty chili, beef, shredded cheese, sour cream, and green onions

Apple Pie Sundae (New) - Slice of apple pie topped with vanilla ice cream, salted caramel, cinnamon streusel, whipped cream, and a cherry (Currently available through Nov. 12)

Strawberry Soda - Sprite with strawberry purée (Non-alcoholic)

Cafe Orleans

Location: New Orleans Square

(Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027))

Seaborn Cherry Temple Cocktail

Harbour Galley

Location: New Orleans Square

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Gingerbread Cookies - Fresh-baked gingerbread cookies (Available in packs of six or 13 while supplies last)

Holiday Royal Icing Dipping Sauce

Brown Butter Maple Cold Brew - Joffrey’s Coffee Beignet Cold Brew with maple and brown butter syrup topped with brown butter cold foam (Non-alcoholic) (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Mint Julep Bar

Location: New Orleans Square

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Enchanted Holiday Cocoa Dip - Whipped cocoa peppermint dip

Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

Location: Bayou Country

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Grizzly Pumpkin Cold Brew Latte - Joffrey’s Coffee French Roast Cold Brew with whipped cream topper and pumpkin spice topped with a gingerbread candy (Non-alcoholic)

Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train/Churros at it’s a small world Promenade/Pretzels at it’s a small world Promenade

Location: Fantasyland

(Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Cranberry Cream Cheese Dip

Edelweiss Snacks

Location: Fantasyland

(Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Matterhorn Puff - filled with cinnamon apples and cream topped with chocolate and snow sugar

Maurice’s Treats

Location: Fantasyland

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Sea Salt Vanilla Cream (New) - with sprinkles

Red Rose Taverne

Location: Fantasyland

(Mobile order available)

Mickey Gingerbread - Soft gingerbread Mickey cookie (Limit five per person, per transaction)

Christmas Stuff - Green mousse with a brown sugar cake and lingonberry jam center topped with holiday sprinkles and a white chocolate star (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

French Toast Cold Brew - Joffrey’s Coffee French Roast Cold Brew with brown sugar and vanilla topped with cinnamon cream and cinnamon cereal (Non-alcoholic) (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Café Daisy

Location: Mickey’s Toontown

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Peppermint S’mores Hot Chocolate - Hot chocolate, peppermint, and toasted marshmallow syrups topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and chocolate syrup (Non-alcoholic)

Very Merry Cran-Peary - Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade and cranberry and pear syrups garnished with cranberries (Non-alcoholic)

Alien Pizza Planet

Location: Tomorrowland

(Mobile order available for select items through Alien Pizza Planet Express)

Heatwave Pizza Slice - Spicy blush sauce topped with mozzarella and pepper jack, Italian sausage, classic and crispy cupped pepperoni, smoked bratwurst, sliced red Fresno chiles garnished with basil and hot honey drizzle (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Holiday Green Drink - Minute Maid Apple Juice and apple syrup topped with caramel cold foam and sprinkles (Non-alcoholic)(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Spicy Blush Pasta - Italian sausage with chef’s choice of pasta topped with spicy blush sauce and garnished with tomato relish (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Alien Reindeer Macarooooon - filled with salted caramel buttercream, chocolate ganache, and brownie pieces (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Location: Tomorrowland

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Caramel-Peanut Butter Candy Loaded Dip (New) - topped with chocolate-peanut butter flakes and holiday candies

Galactic Grill

Location: Tomorrowland

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Merry Cranberry Crispy Chicken Sandwich - with cranberry-orange marmalade BBQ sauce, provolone, onion rings, and arugula served on a toasted bun with your choice of a Cuties Mandarin Orange or french fries

Holiday Parfait - Layers of chocolate cake, edible cookie dough, marshmallow mousse, chocolate crunch, chocolate mousse, and ganache finished with colored mousse, star glitter, and truffle shell

Steakhouse Burger - Angus beef patty, brown sugar spiced bacon, provolone, crispy onions, and house steak sauce served on a toasted bun with your choice of a Cuties Mandarin Orange or french fries

Holiday Pomegranate Punch - Sprite and pomegranate, cranberry and orange juices garnished with cranberries and an orange wedge (Non-alcoholic)

Pretzel near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Location: Tomorrowland

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Toffee Pretzel - Cream cheese-filled pretzel with toffee sugar

Since it serves alcohol more freely, the beverage options are greatly expanded at Disney California Adventure Park, but even if that's not what you're looking for, there's plenty to enjoy here:

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe

Location: Buena Vista Street

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Mickey Gingerbread - Soft gingerbread Mickey cookie (Limit five per person, per transaction)

Award Wieners

Location: Hollywood Land

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

“Don’t Forget the Milk & Cookies” Fried Cookies - Three battered and fried chocolate creme-filled cookies with whipped topping, chocolate drizzle, and crushed peppermint candy

Brewery X, Baja Breeze - served over ice

Seaborn Sangria - served over ice and mixed fruit (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Hollywood Lounge

Location: Hollywood Land

(Mobile order available)

Spiced Pomegranate Cocktail - Spiced and dark rums with pomegranate, orange, and cranberry juices with a hint of citrus and spice (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Calidad Beer, El Titán Dark Lager - (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Seaborn, Prickly Pear Margarita - (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Schmoozies!

Location: Hollywood Land

(Mobile order available)

Pumpkin Spice Mickey-shaped Waffles (New) - filled with pumpkin spice cream cheese icing (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Mickey Elf Shake - Mint and chocolate cookie shake with green whipped topping and crushed peppermint candy (Non-alcoholic) (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 21, 2027)

Studio Catering Co.

Location: Hollywood Land

(Mobile order available)

Holiday Leftover Burrito (New) - Turkey, stuffing, sweet potato bites, and cranberry sauce with a side of gravy (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Southern Holiday Brisket Tacos (New) - Chipotle BBQ brisket, corn salsa, cotija, crema, and lime wedges (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 21, 2027)

Pym Tasting Lab

Location: Avengers Campus

(Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Seaborn Pomegranate Margarita - served over ice

Pym Test Kitchen

Location: Avengers Campus

(Mobile order available)

French Dip Grilled Cheese (New) - Sliced prime rib and mozzarella with onion mayo, caramelized onions, and beef jus served with potato bites (Experiment No. 1918 (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 21, 2027)

Strawberry Matcha Latte - Matcha with strawberry cold foam topped with strawberry sugar wafers and strawberry condensed milk drizzle (Non-alcoholic) (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Strawberry Matcha Rum Cocktail - White rum and matcha with strawberry cold foam topped with strawberry sugar wafers and strawberry condensed milk drizzle served in a particle beaker (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Cozy Cone Motel 1 – Churros

Location: Cars Land

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Snowy Matcha Foam Iced Coffee (New) - Iced Vietnamese coffee with matcha sweet cream foam topped with holiday sprinkles (Non-alcoholic)

Vietnamese Coffee-Matcha Cocktail (New) - Iced Vietnamese coffee with Baileys Irish Cream topped with matcha sweet cream foam

Cozy Cone Motel 2 – Ice Cream Cones

Location: Cars Land

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Cars-mas Tree Cone - Peppermint soft served decorated with holiday sprinkles

Peppermint-Vanilla Twist Soft Serve - Peppermint and vanilla soft served decorated with holiday sprinkles

Cozy Cone Motel 3 – Chili Cone Queso

Location: Cars Land

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)



Jerry’s Junk Truck Cone - Chopped fried chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, and cheese topped with green onions

Cozy Cone Motel 4 – Frozen Cone-Coctions

Location: Cars Land

(Mobile order available)

Strawberry Michelada - Modelo with strawberry-chamoy lemonade, a strawberry candy, and rimmed with chile-lime seasoning (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Brewery X, Melon Hard Seltzer (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Mission Brewing, Milk and Cookies Ale (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Strawberry-Peach Margarita - Tequila with spicy strawberry-peach chamoy lemonade topped with a peach ring (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Flo’s V8 Cafe

Location: Cars Land

(Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Desert Pear Agave Wine Margarita - Agave wine with desert pear lemonade

Aunt Cass Café

Location: San Fransokyo Square

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Chicken Pot Pie Soup - Chicken pot pie in a bread bowl (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Christmas Tree Pull-apart Sourdough Bread - (Plant-based)

Candy Cane Sourdough Bread - (Plant-based)

Snowman Sourdough Bread - (Plant-based)

Pumpkin Spice Sweet Cream Cold Brew (New) - with pumpkin cream cheese topper (Non-alcoholic)

Boudin Bread Cart

Location: San Fransokyo Square

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Candy Cane Sourdough Bread - (Plant-based)

Christmas Tree Pull-apart Sourdough Bread - (Plant-based)

Snowman Sourdough Bread - (Plant-based)

Cappuccino Cart

Location: San Fransokyo Square

(Mobile order available)

Mickey-shaped Waffle Macaron - Mickey-shaped macaron filled with salted maple buttercream, maple syrup, and chocolate-coated waffle pieces (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Gingerbread Hot Chocolate (New) - (Non-alcoholic) (Also available with liqueur) (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Coronado Brewing Co., Pumpkin Spice Hard Cider - (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Location: San Fransokyo Square

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Tequila Sunset Agua Fresca Cocktail - Tequila, orange, and yuzu and cranberry agua fresca with cinnamon and clove

Bottle Logic Brewing, Cranberry Paloma Hard Seltzer (New) - served over ice

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Location: San Fransokyo Square

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Santa Baymax Macaron - filled with peppermint buttercream, chocolate ganache, and dark chocolate crunchies

Cinnamon Pear Mule (New) - Pear vodka with ginger beer topped with cinnamon and garnished with a cinnamon stick

Three Milk Ube Tea - Ube tea with brown sugar tapioca spheres topped with coconut foam (Non-alcoholic) (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Lamplight Lounge

Location: Pixar Pier

(Reservations highly recommended)

Steak Frites - New York steak, Manchego truffle fries, and peppercorn sauce (Currently available through Jan. 21, 2027)

2 Towns Spiced Cosmic Crisp - (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Ommegang Seasonal Selection - Ommegang Imperial Blonde Stout (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Arroz Con Leche Donut - Cinnamon sugar donut with arroz con leche, candied pecans, and spiced chocolate powder (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Holiday Cocktail - Bourbon, maple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla liqueur, and cinnamon whiskey (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining

Location: Pixar Pier

(Reservations highly recommended)

Holiday Cocktail - Bourbon, maple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla liqueur, and cinnamon whiskey (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

2 Towns Spiced Cosmic Crisp

(Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Bayside Brews

Location: Paradise Gardens Park

Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Santa Monica Brew Works Pickle Lager - (Michelada option available)

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Location: Paradise Gardens Park

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027; mobile order available)

Italian Sausage Pesto Pizza (New) - Tomato cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, basil pesto, and bruschetta (Available by slice or whole pie)

Churros near Goofy’s Sky School

Location: Paradise Gardens Park

(Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Caramel Cheesecake Churro - Classic churro with caramel cheesecake icing, caramel, and chocolate drizzle

Smokejumpers Grill

Location: Grizzly Peak

(Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Bottle Logic Brewing Aurora Borealis Hard Seltzer - Honeydew lime seltzer served over ice (Currently available through Jan. 6, 2027)

Outdoor Vending Locations

Location: Available at select carts throughout Disney California Adventure park

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Honey-glazed Turkey Leg - with a pineapple ring

Seaborn, Winter Berry Margarita

Unsung Brewing Company, Metaplex IPA

Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Bread

World of Color Season of Light - Dessert Party

Artisan charcuterie and cheeses with assorted accoutrements

Peppermint crème macaron

Twinkling crisped rice treat

Holiday cranberry square

Eggnog-filled snowflake cookie

Choose from a selection of beverages including soft drinks, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and one complimentary alcoholic beverage of choice for guests ages 21 and older

Even if you're not staying in one the Disneyland resort hotels, there's plenty of reason to give them a visit when it comes to food.

Disneyland Hotel

Broken Spell Lounge

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Chocolate Marshmallow Old Fashioned - Graham cracker and chocolate-infused Woodford Bourbon, Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao Liqueur, brown sugar molasses syrup, chocolate bitters, wood smoke, and mini marshmallows

House-made Eggnog - (Non-alcoholic)

Prickly Pear French 75 - Condesa Prickly Pear Gin, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, sparkling wine, honey, and lemon juice

House-made Hot Chocolate - (Non-alcoholic)

Five Golden Rings - Golden Eagle Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, ginger, rosemary, and cranberry flavors with edible shimmer glitter

Goofy’s Kitchen

(Available Nov. 16 through Jan. 3, 2027)

Dulce de Leche Latte (New) - (Non-alcoholic) (Available hot or iced)

House-made Eggnog - (Non-alcoholic)

Peppermint Mocha - (Non-alcoholic) (Available hot or iced)

Chocolate Cake Cocktail: Tito’s Vodka, Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur, simple syrup, and lemon juice (New)

Holiday Rum Punch: Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and cranberry and orange juices (New)

Pomegranate Margarita: LALO Tequila, pomegranate juice, simple syrup, and lime juice (New)

Yuletide Ember: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, cranberry juice, simple syrup, bitters, and splash of ginger beer (New)

Goofy’s Kitchen Celebrates the Holidays (Available Nov. 16 through Jan. 3, 2027; reservations highly recommended)

Palm Breeze Bar

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Atole Cocktail (New) - Tequila, guava, cinnamon, almond milk, and nutmeg topped with masa foam and served warm

The Coffee House

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6; mobile order available)

Ponche Refresher Hot (New) - (Non-alcoholic)

Snickerdoodle Latte Iced (New)- (Non-alcoholic)

Ponche Refresher Iced (New) - (Non-alcoholic)

Snickerdoodle Latte Hot (New) - (Non-alcoholic)

House-made Eggnog - (Non-alcoholic) (Available hot or iced)

Peppermint Mocha - topped with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic) (Available hot or iced)

Eggnog Latte - House-made eggnog with a shot of espresso (Non-alcoholic) (Available hot or iced)

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar

Mele KalikiMocha - Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur, cream of coconut, orgeat, and cold brew

Peppermint Barks - El Dorado 8 Rum, Rumple Minze Peppermint Liqueur, falernum, cream of coconut and pomegranate and lemon juices

Yuletide Cheers - Zaya Rum, Avissi Prosecco Sparkling Wine, pomegranate and cranberry juices, and cinnamon syrup

DOLE Whip Pineapple-Orange with Guava Juice: DOLE Whip Pineapple and Orange with guava juice served in a Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Haunted Mansion Holiday Cup (Non-alcoholic) (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last; served at the Outdoor Patio Bar) (Currently available while supplies last)

DOLE Whip Tropical Float: DOLE Pineapple Juice topped with DOLE Whip Pineapple and Orange with guava juice served in a Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Haunted Mansion Holiday Cup (Non-alcoholic) (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last; served at the Outdoor Patio Bar) (Currently available while supplies last)

DOLE Whip Tropical Float with a splash of Rum: DOLE Whip Float with Captain Morgan Parrot Bay Coconut Rum served with a Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Haunted Mansion Holiday Cup on the side (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last; served at the Outdoor Patio Bar) (Currently available while supplies last)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Bar

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Sugar Plum Cocktail - Grey Goose, Green Bar Hibiscus Liqueur, Poire-Williams Brandy, cranberry and lemon juices, cinnamon syrup, Luxardo cherry, and mint

Peat & Bramble Cocktail - Macallan Scotch 12-year, lemon juice, apple and cranberry juices, maple and sage syrups, and blackberries

GCH Craftsman Grill

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Chocolate Peppermint Long John Donut

Christmas Tree Cupcake

Holiday Cake Donut

Cranberry Orange Muffin

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Chocolate-Peppermint Loaf

Mickey-shaped Poinsettia Cookie

Raspberry Coconut Macaroon Wreath

Jumbo Santa Cake Pop - Chocolate cake pop dipped in white chocolate

Pecan Caramel Crunch Cookie - Giant house-made cookie filled with caramel bits, toasted pecans, and toffee Currently available

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cup with Milk - (Non-alcoholic) (Also available with choice of liqueur) (Currently available)

Mickey Snowman Macaron

Peppermint Swirl Crisped Rice Pop

Mickey Gingerbread - Soft gingerbread Mickey cookie (Limit five per person, per transaction)

Holiday Cookie Box with assorted cookies

House-made Hot Chocolate - (Non-alcoholic) (Also available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur)

House-made Hot Apple Cider - House-made apple cider with ginger, orange, and lemongrass (Non-alcoholic) (Also available with choice of liqueur)

Eggnog - (Non-alcoholic) (Also available with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur)

Hearthstone Lounge

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Sugar Plum Cocktail - Grey Goose, Green Bar Hibiscus Liqueur, Poire-Williams Brandy, cranberry and lemon juices, cinnamon syrup, Luxardo cherry, and mint

Peat & Bramble Cocktail - Macallan Scotch 12-year, lemon juice, apple and cranberry juices, maple and sage syrups, and blackberries

Storytellers Cafe

(Available Nov. 16 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Sugar Plum Cocktail - Grey Goose, Green Bar Hibiscus Liqueur, Poire-Williams Brandy, cranberry and lemon juices, cinnamon syrup, Luxardo cherry, and mint

Peat & Bramble Cocktail - Macallan Scotch 12-year, lemon juice, apple and cranberry juices, maple and sage syrups, and blackberries

Daisy’s Holiday Pajama Party (Available Nov. 16 through Jan. 3, 2027; reservations highly recommended)

Mickey’s Christmas Carol Feast (Available Nov. 16 through Jan. 3, 2027; reservations highly recommended)

Pixar Place Hotel

Great Maple Modern American Eatery

(Only available Nov. 26; reservations highly recommended)

A Great Maple Thanksgiving - Enjoy a festive three-course prix fixe menu featuring a sparkling toast, your choice of turkey or honey-rosemary glazed ham served with all the classic fixings, and your choice of pumpkin butter cake or apple pie for dessert

The Sketch Pad Cafe

(Currently available through Jan. 7, 2027)

Holiday Cookie - Vanilla shortbread and holiday icing

Cookie Butter Latte - Cafe Moto espresso, cookie butter, condensed milk, and whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)

Chocolate Peppermint Linzer Cookie

Holiday Brownie - nHoliday icing and crushed peppermint

White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha (New) - Cafe Moto espresso, white chocolate, and peppermint (Non-alcoholic)

Downtown Disney has evolved over the last few years into a great place to find great food, and the various restaurants, including the newest addition, Gordon Ramsey at the Carnaby, have a lot going on this holiday.

Earl of Sandwich

Holiday Turkey Sandwich - Turkey, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and mayonnaise (Currently available)

Holiday Cookies - Festively decorated sugar cookies (Currently available through Jan. 1, 2027)

Happy Ice

Campfire S’more’s (New) - Chocolate Malt Happy Ice, chocolate malt ice cream, marshmallow cream, hot fudge, and graham cracker crumble (Available Dec. 4 through Jan. 1, 2027)

Sweet Potato Pie (New) - Happy Ice, marshmallow cream, vanilla sweet cream ice cream, and graham cracker crumble

Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby

(Only available Nov. 26; reservations highly recommended)

Roasted Turkey Roulade served with thyme gravy, sourdough stuffing, sweet glazed yams, fried Brussels sprouts, and cranberry sauce, followed by a seasonal Pumpkin Bakewell Tart with cinnamon frangipane, pumpkin jam, whipped cream, and toasted almonds (New)

Parkside Market Coffee

(Available Nov. 18 through Jan. 8, 2027)

Holly Jolly S’more Latte (New) - Blend of creamy white chocolate and cool peppermint topped with marshmallows, cookie crumbs, and a chocolate drizzle (Non-alcoholic)

Peppermint Hot Chocolate (New) (Non-alcoholic)

Mexican Hot Chocolate (New) - House-made Abuelita chocolate spice syrup served hot (Non-alcoholic)

Salted Caramel Cookie Latte (New) - Latte infused with salted caramel and topped with cold foam and a touch of sea salt (Non-alcoholic)

Peppermint Mocha Freeze (New) - Blend of chocolate and peppermint whipped into a smooth frosty treat (Non-alcoholic)

Winter Berry Frost (New) - Blend of sweet berries and warm spice (Non-alcoholic)

Gingerbread Whoopie Pie: Spiced gingerbread whoopie pie filled with vanilla cream (New)

Spiced gingerbread whoopie pie filled with vanilla cream Peppermint Mocha Whoopie Pie: Rich mocha whoopie pie filled with fluffy peppermint cream and rolled in crushed peppermint candy (New)

Seoul Sister

(Available Nov. 18 through Jan. 8, 2027)

The Jingle Berry Lemonade (New) - Blend of cranberry and lemonade garnished with fresh rosemary and cranberries (Non-alcoholic) (Available Dec. 4 through Jan. 1, 2027)

Vista Parkside Market

(Available Nov. 18 through Jan. 8, 2027)

Mistletoe Wren (New) - Holiday cocktail with botanical notes, hint of citrus and herbaceous finish

North Pole Nightcap (New) - cocktail with coffee notes

The Biscowl (New) - Dessert-inspired cocktail with coffee notes, holiday spice, and a cookie finish served in the Owl Tiki Glass

Holiday Hearth Soda: Holiday dirty soda blending cookie butter and creamy vanilla topped with a Biscoff cookie (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Holiday dirty soda blending cookie butter and creamy vanilla topped with a Biscoff cookie (Non-alcoholic) Red Nosed Refresher: Blend of ginger ale, cherry flavor, and vanilla cream (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Blend of ginger ale, cherry flavor, and vanilla cream (Non-alcoholic) Brown Butter Blackbird: Bourbon cocktail with rich toasted notes and subtle sweetness (New)

Big Boi Lumpia Co.

(Currently available through Dec. 31)

Gingerbread Cookie Lumpia (New) - Crispy lumpia with gingerbread cookie filling dusted with powdered sugar and served with cinnamon icing

California Churro

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2026)

Chocolate Peppermint Churro (New) - Churro rolled in chocolate sugar drizzled with peppermint icing and topped with peppermint candies

Peppermint Hot Chocolate (New) - Peppermint-flavored hot chocolate topped with homemade whipped cream and peppermint candies (Non-alcoholic)

Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2026)

Eggnog Bread Pudding (New) - Bread pudding infused with creamy holiday eggnog finished with eggnog creme anglaise (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Pumpkin French Toast (New) - Pumpkin purèe, cinnamon, vanilla scented brioche, caramel, apple-wood bacon, and fresh pumpkin flavored whipped cream (Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 3, 2027; only served every Sunday during brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)

Malibu Snow Day (New) - Hot chocolate, Malibu Rum, and a sprinkle of coconut (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Beignets Expressed

Nog, Spice & Everything Nice (New) - Golden beignets with eggnog icing and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar dust

Frozen Hot Chocolate Holiday Special (New) - Signature frozen premium Dutch cocoa and milk made with Ghirardelli topped with peppermint-flavored whipped cream and red and green sprinkles

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Gingerbread Sundae (New) - Warm house-baked gingerbread served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with caramel sauce

Holiday Espresso Martini: Irish cream liqueur, vanilla vodka, fresh espresso, and coffee liqueur (New)

Irish cream liqueur, vanilla vodka, fresh espresso, and coffee liqueur Snowball Martini: Vodka, white rum, blue curaçao, coconut, and pineapple (New)

Céntrico

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Chicken Tamal - Corn husk tamales, mole rojo, braised chicken, and pickled vegetables

Mexican Hot Chocolate - Mexican chocolate topped with a roasted marshmallow (Non-Alcoholic) (Alcohol option available)

Spicy Cranberry Margarita (New) - Tesoro Azul Blanco Tequila, triple sec, cranberry juice, orange juice, lime juice, and spicy cranberry syrup

Tamal de Rajas - Corn husk tamales, rajas, Mexican cheese blend, and pickled vegetables

Paseo

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Holiday Special - Cornish game hen stuffed with a chorizo-date stuffing, orange beurre blanc, pickled jalapeño, and shaved fennel salad with chicken chicharron (Only available Dec. 24 and Dec. 25)

Snowman - Cardamom cake, tangerine mousse, orange peel gel, yogurt streusel, and rosemary ice cream

Spicy Cranberry Margarita (New) - Tesoro Azul Blanco Tequila, triple sec, cranberry juice, orange juice, lime juice, and spicy cranberry syrup

Ponche - Dried fruit, cinnamon, piloncillo, hibiscus, and nances (Non-alcoholic)

Tiendita

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Holiday Buñuelo - Spiced chocolate, cinnamon sugar, and holiday candy

Mexican Hot Chocolate - Mexican chocolate topped with a roasted marshmallow (Non-Alcoholic) (Alcohol option available)

Ballast Point Brewing Co

(Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 1, 2027)

Merry Manila BBQ Pork Chop - Double-bone-in pork chop roasted with Manila BBQ-inspired flavors paired with creamy whipped purple sweet yam, and mole-braised Brussels sprouts

Gingerbread House – Spiced Winter Ale (New) - Dark and malty beer brewed with amber molasses and spiced with a generous use of ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves

Cranberry Sour – Fruited Sour (New) - with cranberries

Wetzel’s Pretzels

(Available Nov. 18 through Jan. 8, 2027)

Cin-A-Bitz - Freshly baked original bitz tossed in a sweet cinnamon sugar. Pair them with a special holiday creamy sweet glaze, sold separately.

Salt & Straw

(Available Nov. 6 through Dec. 31)

The Almond Brittle Cake - Double fold vanilla ice cream studded with Grandma Malek’s almond brittle and house-made salted chocolate ganache topped with sweet and salty clusters of saltine Florentine cookies and drizzled with chocolate

Naples Ristorante e Bar

The Merry Maker: Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Cointreau, almond orgeat, gingerbread syrup, and lime juice (New) (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Cointreau, almond orgeat, gingerbread syrup, and lime juice (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027) Santa’s Margarita: Tequila blanco, razzmatazz raspberry liqueur, margarita mix, and cranberry juice (Available Nov. 13 through Jan. 6, 2027)

Kayla’s Cake

(Available Nov. 6 through Dec. 31)

Snowman Macaron - Snowman shaped macaron filled with salted caramel ganache and vanilla buttercream dressed with a white chocolate scarf

Sweeten the Season with Candy at Disneyland Resort

Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, Pooh Corner, Trolley Treats, Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, and Disney Wonderful World of Sweets

(Available Nov. 12 through Jan. 2, 2027; available while supplies last)

Mickey Ornament Caramel Apple (New) - Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in caramel and red chocolatey coating with colored chocolatey drizzle and sprinkles

Mickey Wreath Cereal Treat - Crisped rice cereal treat with colored chocolatey coating, and holiday sprinkles

Santa Minnie Caramel Apple - Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in caramel and milk chocolatey coating with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, sanding sugar, and red chocolatey Santa hat with bow

Peppermint Patty - Smooth peppermint-flavored patty with dark chocolatey coating

Mickey Snowglobe Marshmallow Pop (New) - Mickey marshmallow with colored chocolatey coating and Mickey snowman design

Santa Mickey Caramel Apple - Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in caramel and milk chocolatey coating with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies and sanding sugar (Only available at Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, Trolley Treats, and Disney Wonderful World of Sweets)

Minnie Present Vanilla Cake Pop (New) - Vanilla cake pop with colored chocolatey coating and red chocolatey bow

Holiday Marshmallow Wand - Marshmallow wand dipped in caramel and milk chocolatey coating with colored chocolatey drizzle

Santa Minnie Chocolate Cake Pop - Chocolate cake pop with milk chocolatey coating and red chocolatey Santa hat with bow

Discover Holiday Novelties Available Throughout Disneyland Resort

Holiday Chip ‘n’ Dale Candy Cane Straw Clip (Available starting Nov. 13; mobile order available at Little Red Wagon) (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Disneyland Park: Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country and Little Red Wagon

Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country and Little Red Wagon Disney California Adventure Park: A Twist on Tradition, Brews & Bites, Favorite Things, Grandma’s Recipes, Holiday Duets, and Merry Mashups

A Twist on Tradition, Brews & Bites, Favorite Things, Grandma’s Recipes, Holiday Duets, and Merry Mashups Disneyland Hotel: Goofy’s Kitchen

Holiday Ornament Glow Cube (Available starting Nov. 13; most seasonal novelty releases only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 15) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Disneyland Park: Galactic Grill, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Mint Julep Bar, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, and Troubadour Tavern

Galactic Grill, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Mint Julep Bar, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, and Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure Park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Paradise Garden Grill, and Smokejumpers Grill

Holiday Popcorn Bucket (Available starting Nov. 13) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Available at most popcorn carts throughout Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure Park

Holiday Stainless Steel Tumbler (Available starting Nov. 13) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Fantasyland Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at it’s a small world Promenade, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, and Troubadour Tavern

Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Fantasyland Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at it’s a small world Promenade, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, and Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure Park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, and Studio Catering Co.

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, and Studio Catering Co. Disneyland Hotel: The Coffee House

Holiday Train Bucket (Available starting Nov. 13; most seasonal novelty releases only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 15) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, Popcorn near City Call, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Popcorn at it’s a small world Promenade, Popcorn near Star Traders, and Troubadour Tavern Seasonal Novelty Release (Troubadour Tavern release only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 14)

Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, Popcorn near City Call, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Popcorn at it’s a small world Promenade, Popcorn near Star Traders, and Troubadour Tavern Seasonal Novelty Release (Troubadour Tavern release only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 14) Disney California Adventure Park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, Smokejumpers Grill, and Smokejumpers Grill Seasonal Novelty Release

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, Smokejumpers Grill, and Smokejumpers Grill Seasonal Novelty Release Disneyland Hotel: The Coffee House

The Coffee House Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: Grand Californian Great Hall Cart

Holiday Travel Tumbler (Available starting Nov. 13) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit 10 per person, per transaction; discounts available at select locations) (New)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Fantasyland Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at it’s a small world Promenade, Mint Julep Bar, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Royal Street Veranda, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, and Troubadour Tavern

Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Fantasyland Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at it’s a small world Promenade, Mint Julep Bar, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Royal Street Veranda, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, and Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure Park: Award Wieners, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Corn Dog Castle, Paradise Garden Grill, and Smokejumpers Grill

Mickey Wreath Holiday Straw Clip (Available starting Nov. 13) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Churros near Haunted Mansion, Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country, Galactic Grill, Good Boy! Grocers, Harbour Galley, Lemonade at it’s a small world Promenade, Little Red Wagon, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Red Rose Taverne, Royal Street Veranda, and Troubadour Tavern

Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Churros near Haunted Mansion, Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country, Galactic Grill, Good Boy! Grocers, Harbour Galley, Lemonade at it’s a small world Promenade, Little Red Wagon, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Red Rose Taverne, Royal Street Veranda, and Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure Park: Churros at Hollywood Land, Churros near Goofy’s Sky School, Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, Mortimers Market, Señor Buzz Churros on Pixar Pier, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, Smokejumpers Grill, and Willie’s Churros at Buena Vista Street

Stitch Christmas Tree Sipper (Available starting Nov. 13; most seasonal novelty releases only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 15) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Churros at it’s a small world Promenade, Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train, Main Street, U.S.A. Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Grill, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at it’s a small world Promenade, Little Red Wagon, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Refreshment Corner, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, Troubadour Tavern, and Troubadour Tavern Seasonal Novelty Release (Troubadour Tavern release only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 14)

Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Churros at it’s a small world Promenade, Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train, Main Street, U.S.A. Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Grill, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at it’s a small world Promenade, Little Red Wagon, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Refreshment Corner, Stage Door Café, The Golden Horseshoe, Troubadour Tavern, and Troubadour Tavern Seasonal Novelty Release (Troubadour Tavern release only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 14) Disney California Adventure Park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Fairfax Market, Hollywood Lounge, Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release, Mortimers Market, Paradise Garden Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, and Smokejumpers Grill

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Fairfax Market, Hollywood Lounge, Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release, Mortimers Market, Paradise Garden Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, and Smokejumpers Grill Disneyland Hotel: Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill

Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill

Toy Story Gingerbread House Bucket (Available starting Nov. 13; most seasonal novelty releases only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 15) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Popcorn at it’s a small world Promenade, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Popcorn near Star Traders, Refreshment Corner, Troubadour Tavern Seasonal Novelty Release (Troubadour Tavern release only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 14)

Alien Pizza Planet, Alien Pizza Planet Express, Galactic Grill Seasonal Novelty Release, Harbour Galley, Popcorn at it’s a small world Promenade, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Popcorn near Star Traders, Refreshment Corner, Troubadour Tavern Seasonal Novelty Release (Troubadour Tavern release only available Nov. 13 through Nov. 14) Disney California Adventure Park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Hollywood Lounge, Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, Smokejumpers Grill, and Smokejumpers Grill Seasonal Novelty Release

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Seasonal Novelty Release, Hollywood Lounge, Hollywood Lounge Seasonal Novelty Release, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, Smokejumpers Grill, and Smokejumpers Grill Seasonal Novelty Release Disneyland Hotel: The Coffee House

The Coffee House Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: Grand Californian Great Hall Cart



