Photos: Disney Holiday Pastel Collection & More Holiday Merchandise Spotted at Disneyland

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Disneyland! We spotted the Disney Holiday Pastel Collection inside the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland, bringing a softer, pastel-colored take on traditional holiday merchandise to the park.

The collection features a variety of festive apparel and accessories for adults and kids, with gorgeous pink hues and peppermint-inspired designs throughout. Highlights include cozy crew fleeces, zip-up sweaters, and the Mickey Mouse Icon Wreath “Happy Holidays” Spirit Jersey, giving Disney fans plenty of ways to add some pastel magic to their holiday wardrobes. Let’s take a look at the collection we spotted today in the parks:

Disneyland Castle Wreath T-shirt - $39.99

Holiday Pastel Wreath Loungefly Backpack - $80

Holiday Pastel Sherpa Sweater - $89.99

Holiday Pastel Disneyland Fab Five Tee Shirt - $39.99

Disneyland Candy Cane Zip-Up Hoodie - $69.99

Holiday Pastel Wreath Baseball Cap - $32.99

Merry & Magical Crewneck Sweatshirt - $59.99

Peppermint Disneyland Spirit Jersey - $84.99

Holiday Pastel Castle Mug - $19.99

Holiday Pastel Ruffle Sleeved Shirt for Kids - $29.99

Peppermint Mickey Head Wristlet - $29.99

Holiday Pastel Sequin Skirt for Kids - $39.99

“Oh What Fun It Is!” Disneyland Pullover Hoodie - $59.99

The Disney Holiday Pastel Collection, amongst other Holiday collections, is currently available at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland. Guests visiting the park can stop by to check out the collection and bring a little Pinkmas magic home or shop select items now online via Disney Store!

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