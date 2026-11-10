RSVLTS Gets in the Holiday Spirit with "Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas" Collection

A whole season of holiday fun comes to life on this charming collection.

The season of merriment and cheer is almost here, and RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is ready to celebrate with their latest lineup of Disney-themed apparel. Today they are introducing the Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Collection.

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No one tells a classic story quite like Disney, especially when it comes to holiday tales. The beloved Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas is a charming animated feature that dives into 3 special seasonal stories that have warmed our hearts for years. Now, RSVLTS is turning to Mickey and friends to inspire their newest merchandise drop.

Adults and kids can get into the spirit of the season with a range of adorable styles from RSVLTS. Since part of the theme of the collection is “classics,” each of the delightful patterns is featured on RSVLTS’ signature Kunuflex button down shirts. And for those who want an additional look for their wardrobe, the collection also includes a crewneck sweatshirt and a dad hat.

RSVLTS' Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas Collection is available now. Happy shopping!

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button-Down Shirts

A RSVLTS favorite! These designs are featured on RSVLTS signature 4-way stretch material and are available in classic (unisex), women’s, youth & preschooler styles/sizing. Adult shirts sell for $70

"Stuck on Christmas" - classic (unisex)

“A Very Goofy Christmas” - classic (unisex)

“Gift of the Magi” - classic (unisex)

“From Our Pals to Yours” - classic (unisex)

RSVLTS Crewneck Sweatshirt

Classic and comfortable, you can stay cozy and in the holiday spirit with this essential sweatshirt. Adult sweatshirts sell for $75.

“Merry Mickey” - classic (unisex) style/sizing

RSVLTS Hats

You simply can’t go wrong with RSVLTS' Dad hats! Hats sell for $30.

“Merry Mickey” - dad hat

Check These Out Too:

Do you love this collection and are you excited for more? RSVLTS has so many awesome styles to shop spanning dozens of pop culture franchises. Here are some other recent releases that we think are awesome!

Photos: It's Kunu Time! Official RSVLTS Pop-Up Shop Opens Doors at Disney Springs

New Disney Haunted Mansion | RSVLTS Collection Invites Happy Haunts Into Your Wardrobe

RSVLTS Return to the Toy Box with New "Toy Story" Collection

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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