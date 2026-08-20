New Disney Haunted Mansion | RSVLTS Collection Invites Happy Haunts Into Your Wardrobe

The latest RSVLTS collection features the Hitchhiking Ghosts, Madame Leota, the Stretching Room and more in a haunting lineup of apparel and accessories.

Just in time for the Halloween season, the spirits are beginning to materialize and are assembling for a haunting new collection from RSVLTS. The latest Disney’s Haunted Mansion | RSVLTS Collection brings the eerie elegance, playful ghosts and iconic imagery of the beloved Disney Parks attraction to a wide range of apparel and accessories.

The new collection is packed with designs inspired by the Haunted Mansion, making it a perfect addition to any Disney fan’s Halloween wardrobe. From the mansion’s most recognizable residents to some of its most memorable scenes, the latest lineup gives fans plenty of ways to carry a little supernatural style wherever they go.

As with previous RSVLTS releases, much of the collection is made using the brand’s signature KUNUFLEX™ material, offering a lightweight and comfortable take on the Haunted Mansion designs. Select patterns are also available in classic unisex styles as well as women’s and youth sizing, making it easier for the whole family to join the séance.

Each button-down shirt retails for $70, $45 for youth sizes, $87 for the reversible bomber jacket, $79 for classic hoodie, $70 for skater dress, $37 for the vintage tee, $30 for the dad hat, $35 for TLB hat, and $35 for 5-panel hat.

"999 Happy Haunts" - Available in classic, women & youth styles/sizes

“Spirit Soirée” - Available in classic, women & youth styles/sizes

“Scary Concept” - Available in classic, women & youth styles/sizes

“Room for One More” - Available in classic, women & youth styles/sizes

“The Stretching Room” - Available in classic, women & youth styles/sizes

“Deck of the Dead” - Available in classic, women & youth styles/sizes

“Wall Creeps” - Available in women’s style/sizing - Skater Dress

“Welcome Foolish Mortals”- Available in classic (unisex) style/sizing - Reversible Bomber Jacket

“A Ride to the Other Side” - Available in classic (unisex) style/sizing - Vintage Crewneck Tee

“Madame Leota” - Available in classic (unisex) style/sizing - Classic Hoodie

“Hitching a Ride” - Dad Hat

“Mansion’s Mark” - 5-Panel Hat

“Madame Leota” - TLB Hat

“Wall Creeps” - Available in classic (unisex) styles/sizes - All Day Polo

“Flowers & Frights” - Available in classic (unisex) styles/sizes - All Day Polo

Whether you're a longtime Haunted Mansion fan, a collector of Disney Parks merchandise or simply looking for something appropriately eerie for the Halloween season, the latest Disney’s Haunted Mansion | RSVLTS Collection offers plenty of ways to invite a few happy haunts into your wardrobe. After all, there’s always room for one more in the Haunted Mansion, and there may just be room for a few more pieces in your closet, too.

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