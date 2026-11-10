Two Big Pin Trading Events on the Way From Disney Store

New pins will be available at both events.

Among Disney fans, there are countless ways that fandom represents itself. Of course, owning Disney merchandise is one of the biggest ways that fans celebrate their favorite characters and films, and within the world of Disney merchandise, few, if any, products are as popular as pins. If you're a Disney pin trader, or just a Disney pin buyer, get ready, because a pair of events are coming your way.

What's Happening:

Disney Store has announced a pair of upcoming events that all Disney Pin Traders will want to take note of.

The first is one that everybody will have a chance to attend, because it's entirely virtual.

On November 17, 2026 , a live event will take place on the Disney Store TikTok channel.

, a live event will take place on the Disney Store TikTok channel. Numerous products will be available for purchase, including never-before-seen pins, mystery boxes, and last-chance buys.

Fans attending the event will experience behind-the-scenes looks, product reveals, trivia, and hear directly from pin experts within the Disney community.

Registration for the virtual event is open now via the Disney Store TikTok channel.

Disney also shared a look at some of the exclusive pins that will be available during the sale.

For those looking for a more in-person experience, the second annual Disney Trading Pin Event will take place March 27, 2027 , at Disney Store Times Square.

, at Disney Store Times Square. Tickets for the event go on sale December 2, 2026, at 8 a.m. PT.

Tickets will include one limited-edition pin, and the event will also feature all-new pins.

More details for the Times Square event will be shared in the future, so stay tuned to Laughing Place for all the details!

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