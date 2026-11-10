Toys, Apparel, and Collectibles Assemble at Disney Store for "Avengers: Doomsday" Collection
Before the year is over, Marvel audiences will descend on theaters for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) feature, Avengers: Doomsday. As the excitement for the film grows, so does the assortment of merchandise, and Disney Store is getting in on the excitement with its lineup of apparel, accessories, toys, and collectibles.
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What’s Happening:
- The last time Marvel fans experienced an Avengers film was in the summer of 2025 with Thunderbolts* (aka The New Avengers), but before that, the last team-up was 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Now, Earth’s (and the galaxy’s) Mightiest Heroes are about to reassemble to take on a new threat in Avengers: Doomsday.
- Fortunately, Disney Store is ready for the new release with an exciting lineup of merchandise to delight fans of all ages.
- For those who love fashion, there’s new apparel including a Doomsday Spirit Jersey that you’ll definitely want to wear to the theater. Other options include:
- Fantastic Four Jacket
- Graphic T-Shirt
- Varsity Jacket
- In addition to apparel, there are collectibles and toys like the Doctor Doom talking action figure, playsets, and Cyclops X-Men roleplay visor.
- Avengers: Doomsday Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $21.99 to $495.00.
Doctor Doom Glow-in-the-Dark Spirit Jersey® for Adults – Avengers: Doomsday | Disney Store
Mister Fantastic Twill Jacket for Adults – Avengers: Doomsday | Disney Store
Avengers: Doomsday Varsity Jacket for Adults | Disney Store
Doctor Doom and Marvel Icons T-Shirt for Adults – Avengers: Doomsday | Disney Store
Captain America Ear Headband | Disney Store
Doctor Doom Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store
Doctor Doom Sculpted Pin – Avengers: Doomsday – Limited Release | Disney Store
Doctor Doom Sling Bag – Avengers: Doomsday | Disney Store
Doctor Doom Cinch Bag Backpack – Avengers: Doomsday | Disney Store
Doctor Doom Talking Action Figure – Marvel Power Icons – 10'' | Disney Store
Cyclops Premium Roleplay Visor by Hasbro – X-Men ’97 – Marvel Legends | Disney Store
Avengers: Doomsday Mega Figure Play Set | Disney Store
Doctor Doom Watch and Coin Set by Citizen – Avengers: Doomsday | Disney Store
Hulkbuster Talking Action Figure – Marvel Power Icons | Disney Store
Wolverine Mask – Marvel Vault | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles with the offers below!
- $18 Mickey Mouse on Train Ornament With Any $25 Purchase
- $18 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie The Nutcracker Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!