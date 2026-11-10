Toys, Apparel, and Collectibles Assemble at Disney Store for "Avengers: Doomsday" Collection

But of course, Doctor Doom is the star of this merchandise drop.

Before the year is over, Marvel audiences will descend on theaters for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) feature, Avengers: Doomsday. As the excitement for the film grows, so does the assortment of merchandise, and Disney Store is getting in on the excitement with its lineup of apparel, accessories, toys, and collectibles.

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What’s Happening:

The last time Marvel fans experienced an Avengers film was in the summer of 2025 with Thunderbolts* (aka The New Avengers), but before that, the last team-up was 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Now, Earth’s (and the galaxy’s) Mightiest Heroes are about to reassemble to take on a new threat in Avengers: Doomsday.

Fortunately, Disney Store is ready for the new release with an exciting lineup of merchandise to delight fans of all ages.

For those who love fashion, there’s new apparel including a Doomsday Spirit Jersey that you’ll definitely want to wear to the theater. Other options include: Fantastic Four Jacket Graphic T-Shirt Varsity Jacket

In addition to apparel, there are collectibles and toys like the Doctor Doom talking action figure, playsets, and Cyclops X-Men roleplay visor.

Avengers: Doomsday Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $21.99 to $495.00.

Doctor Doom Glow-in-the-Dark Spirit Jersey® for Adults – Avengers: Doomsday | Disney Store

Mister Fantastic Twill Jacket for Adults – Avengers: Doomsday | Disney Store

Avengers: Doomsday Varsity Jacket for Adults | Disney Store

Doctor Doom and Marvel Icons T-Shirt for Adults – Avengers: Doomsday | Disney Store

Captain America Ear Headband | Disney Store

Doctor Doom Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

Doctor Doom Sculpted Pin – Avengers: Doomsday – Limited Release | Disney Store

Doctor Doom Sling Bag – Avengers: Doomsday | Disney Store

Doctor Doom Cinch Bag Backpack – Avengers: Doomsday | Disney Store

Doctor Doom Talking Action Figure – Marvel Power Icons – 10'' | Disney Store

Cyclops Premium Roleplay Visor by Hasbro – X-Men ’97 – Marvel Legends | Disney Store

Avengers: Doomsday Mega Figure Play Set | Disney Store

Doctor Doom Watch and Coin Set by Citizen – Avengers: Doomsday | Disney Store

Hulkbuster Talking Action Figure – Marvel Power Icons | Disney Store

Wolverine Mask – Marvel Vault | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles with the offers below!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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