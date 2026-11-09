New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store November 8-14
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, November 9, 2026
NEW! Disney Artwork
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast ''The Next Chapter'' Print by Heather Edwards | Disney Store
Beauty and the Beast ''True Love's Tale'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Belle ''Chapter Three'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Page O'Hara – Beauty and the Beast – Limited Edition | Disney Store
The Lion King
The Lion King ''Remember Who You Are'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Rodel Gonzalez – Limited Edition | Disney Store
The Lion King ''Hakuna Matata'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Rodel Gonzalez – Limited Edition | Disney Store
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Nightmare Before Christmas ''Starry Nightmare'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland ''A Mad Tea Party'' Premiere Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Rob Kaz – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Alice in Wonderland ''We're All Mad Here'' Premiere Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Heather Edwards – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Snow White
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ''And They Lived Happily Ever After'' Premiere Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michelle St.Laurent – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Mary Poppins
Mary Poppins ''A View from the Chimneys'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Rob Kaz – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Peter Pan
Tinker Bell ''Tinker Bell's Enchanted Ornament'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michelle St.Laurent – Peter Pan – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store
Lilo and Stitch
Stitch ''Waiting for Waves'' Premiere Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Rob Kaz – Lilo & Stitch – Limited Edition | Disney Store
The Muppets
Kermit ''The Dreamers and Me'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Rob Kaz – The Muppets – Limited Edition | Disney Store
Gravity Falls
Gravity Falls ''The Real 8th Wonder of the World'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Heather Edwards – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store
Disney Afternoon
''Afternoon Adventures'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Premiere Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store
Disneyland
Disneyland ''Disneyland's 70th'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Eric Tan – Limited Edition | Disney Store
NEW Rebecca Hook Jewelry
Mickey Mouse Icon Hoop Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Swarovski® Crystal Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Circle Gold Necklace by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Diamond Necklace by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Diamond Solitaire Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Swarovski® Crystal Cuff Bracelet by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Diamond Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store
NEW! The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Muppet Christmas Carol Rizzo Light the Lamp Not the Rat Pullover Hoodie – Customized | Disney Store
The Muppet Christmas Carol Holiday Characters Pullover Hoodie – Customized | Disney Store
The Muppet Christmas Carol Rizzo Light the Lamp Not the Rat T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
The Muppet Christmas Carol Muppets Portrait T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store
NEW! Doctor Doom Citizen Watch
Doctor Doom Watch and Coin Set by Citizen – Avengers: Doomsday | Disney Store
NEW! Disneyland Baseball Cap
Disneyland Patch Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store
NEW! Cars Mini Mystery Tote Bags
Cars Mystery Mini Tote Bag by Her Universe | Disney Store
NEW! Packing Cubes
Mickey Mouse Icon Packing Cube Set – Cream | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Packing Cube Set – Black | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles with the offers below!
- $18 Mickey Mouse on Train Ornament With Any $25 Purchase
- $18 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie The Nutcracker Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!