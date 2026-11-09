New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store November 8-14

This week brings new plush pals to the Disney Iconics collection, "Avengers: Doomsday" apparel and toys, Loungefly accessories, and so much more!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, November 9, 2026

NEW! Disney Artwork

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast ''The Next Chapter'' Print by Heather Edwards | Disney Store

Beauty and the Beast ''True Love's Tale'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Belle ''Chapter Three'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Page O'Hara – Beauty and the Beast – Limited Edition | Disney Store

The Lion King

The Lion King ''Remember Who You Are'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Rodel Gonzalez – Limited Edition | Disney Store

The Lion King ''Hakuna Matata'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Rodel Gonzalez – Limited Edition | Disney Store

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas ''Starry Nightmare'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store

Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland ''A Mad Tea Party'' Premiere Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Rob Kaz – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Alice in Wonderland ''We're All Mad Here'' Premiere Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Heather Edwards – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Snow White

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ''And They Lived Happily Ever After'' Premiere Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michelle St.Laurent – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins ''A View from the Chimneys'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Rob Kaz – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Peter Pan

Tinker Bell ''Tinker Bell's Enchanted Ornament'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michelle St.Laurent – Peter Pan – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store

Lilo and Stitch

Stitch ''Waiting for Waves'' Premiere Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Rob Kaz – Lilo & Stitch – Limited Edition | Disney Store

The Muppets

Kermit ''The Dreamers and Me'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Rob Kaz – The Muppets – Limited Edition | Disney Store

Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls ''The Real 8th Wonder of the World'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Heather Edwards – Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store

Disney Afternoon

''Afternoon Adventures'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson – Premiere Signed Limited Edition | Disney Store

Disneyland

Disneyland ''Disneyland's 70th'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Eric Tan – Limited Edition | Disney Store

NEW Rebecca Hook Jewelry

Mickey Mouse Icon Hoop Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Swarovski® Crystal Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Circle Gold Necklace by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Diamond Necklace by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Diamond Solitaire Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Swarovski® Crystal Cuff Bracelet by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Diamond Earrings by Rebecca Hook | Disney Store

NEW! The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Christmas Carol Rizzo Light the Lamp Not the Rat Pullover Hoodie – Customized | Disney Store

The Muppet Christmas Carol Holiday Characters Pullover Hoodie – Customized | Disney Store

The Muppet Christmas Carol Rizzo Light the Lamp Not the Rat T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

The Muppet Christmas Carol Muppets Portrait T-Shirt – Customized | Disney Store

NEW! Doctor Doom Citizen Watch

Doctor Doom Watch and Coin Set by Citizen – Avengers: Doomsday | Disney Store

NEW! Disneyland Baseball Cap

Disneyland Patch Baseball Cap for Adults | Disney Store

NEW! Cars Mini Mystery Tote Bags

Cars Mystery Mini Tote Bag by Her Universe | Disney Store

NEW! Packing Cubes

Mickey Mouse Icon Packing Cube Set – Cream | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Packing Cube Set – Black | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles with the offers below!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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