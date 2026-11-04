"Beauty and the Beast" 35th: Commemorative Merchandise from Disney Store and More

The official anniversary is on November 22nd.

Celebrate the 35th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast with tons of exciting merchandise to bring a touch of the “tale as old as time” into your life.

What’s Happening:

Disney is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast this November with a new collection of merchandise inspired by the 1991 animated film.

The collection, revealed by Disney Parks Blog, includes home decor, kitchenware, dolls, plush, collectibles, apparel, and accessories, with many items coming soon to Disney Store and select products available at Disney Parks and other retailers.

Some items are already available, so make sure you check for any links!

Home Decor and Kitchenware

Beauty and the Beast 35th Anniversary Mug

Beauty and the Beast Serving Set – Disney Store Exclusive

Dolls, Plush, and Collectibles

Belle and The Beast Limited Edition Dolls – Beauty and the Beast 35th Anniversary (Drops on November 13th at 8AM on DisneyStore.com )

Urupocha-Chan Plush – Beauty and the Beast – Mini – Disney Store Japan

Beast Plush Doll – Beauty and the Beast 35th Anniversary – Disney Vault

Artisan Soft Belle Plush

Enchanted Mirror Plush – Beauty and the Beast – Disney Iconics

Beauty and the Beast Disney Signature Puzzle by Ashley Taylor

Enchanted Mirror Interactive Collectible Toy – Beauty and the Beast

Apparel and Accessories

Beauty and the Beast 35th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag and Wallet – Disney Store Exclusive

Beauty and the Beast Baseball Cap

Chip Loungefly Crossbody Bag

Beauty and the Beast Fashion Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

Beauty and the Beast Dress

Additional Retailer Exclusives

Loungefly – Available November 20

Beauty and the Beast Exclusive Belle Cameo Mini Backpack

Beauty and the Beast Rose Crossbody Bag

Beauty and the Beast Mystery Box Pin

Beauty and the Beast Makeover Cosplay Card Holder

ColourPop

BoxLunch





Pandora

Corkcicle

Funko

Keep an eye on Disney Store’s official Beauty and the Beast page for more merchandise drops.

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