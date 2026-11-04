"Beauty and the Beast" 35th: Commemorative Merchandise from Disney Store and More
The official anniversary is on November 22nd.
Celebrate the 35th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast with tons of exciting merchandise to bring a touch of the “tale as old as time” into your life.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast this November with a new collection of merchandise inspired by the 1991 animated film.
- The collection, revealed by Disney Parks Blog, includes home decor, kitchenware, dolls, plush, collectibles, apparel, and accessories, with many items coming soon to Disney Store and select products available at Disney Parks and other retailers.
- Some items are already available, so make sure you check for any links!
Home Decor and Kitchenware
Beauty and the Beast 35th Anniversary Mug
Beauty and the Beast Serving Set – Disney Store Exclusive
Belle’s Books Sculpted Mug – Beauty and the Beast ($24.99)
Dolls, Plush, and Collectibles
Belle and The Beast Limited Edition Dolls – Beauty and the Beast 35th Anniversary (Drops on November 13th at 8AM on DisneyStore.com)
Urupocha-Chan Plush – Beauty and the Beast – Mini – Disney Store Japan
Beast Plush Doll – Beauty and the Beast 35th Anniversary – Disney Vault
Artisan Soft Belle Plush
Enchanted Mirror Plush – Beauty and the Beast – Disney Iconics
Beauty and the Beast Disney Signature Puzzle by Ashley Taylor
Enchanted Mirror Interactive Collectible Toy – Beauty and the Beast
Apparel and Accessories
Beauty and the Beast 35th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag and Wallet – Disney Store Exclusive
Beauty and the Beast Baseball Cap
Chip Loungefly Crossbody Bag
Beauty and the Beast Fashion Pullover Sweatshirt for Women
Beauty and the Beast Dress
Additional Retailer Exclusives
Loungefly – Available November 20
Beauty and the Beast Exclusive Belle Cameo Mini Backpack
Beauty and the Beast Rose Crossbody Bag
Beauty and the Beast Mystery Box Pin
Beauty and the Beast Makeover Cosplay Card Holder
ColourPop
Beautiful Belle Ultra Glossy Lip ($19)
BoxLunch
Disney Beauty and the Beast Retro Reversible Quilted Blanket – BoxLunch Exclusive ($54.90)
Disney Beauty and the Beast 35th Anniversary Rose Women’s Cardigan – BoxLunch Exclusive ($69.90)
Disney Beauty and the Beast 35th Anniversary Bookworm Belle Crewneck – BoxLunch Exclusive ($64.90)
Disney Beauty and The Beast Roses Wine Glass – BoxLunch Exclusive ($39.90)
Pandora
Disney Belle Enchanted Rose Lab-Grown Diamond Dangle Charm ($215)
Corkcicle
Disney Princess Leakproof Cruiser ($40)
Funko
Pop! Belle Reading Book ($15.90)
Pop! Mrs. Potts with Chip ($15.90)
Pop! Beast with Enchanted Rose ($19.99)
- Keep an eye on Disney Store’s official Beauty and the Beast page for more merchandise drops.
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- Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – November 2026