LOEWE Announces New "Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection With a Tim Burton Teaser Video
The collection will debut November 12.
Fashion Brand LOEWE have revealed they have a new Nightmare Before Christmas collection on the way, accompanied by a video focused on the imagination of Tim Burton.
What's Happening:
- LOEWE have announced they have a new Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas collection coming later this month.
- The announcement was done via LOEWE's instagram, accompanied by an unusual video for such a reveal, because rather than tease any of the products, the focus is on an interview done with Tim Burton.
- Burton produced the 1993 Henry Selick-directed film, along with coming up with the story and character designs.
- Burton shares stories about the making of Nightmare Before Christmas, including humorously recounting how Disney's big request as production began was "the main character has to have eyes" - something he successfully managed to push back against, feeling a key component to Jack Skellington was his simplicity as a skeletal figure and that enjoyed the challenge of "trying to emit emotion without eyes."
- Burton also discusses how much he loved interacting with the stop-motion animation figures made for Nightmare, remarking "seeing things made by hand is such a beautiful thing."
- The tactile kinship between the stop-motion puppetry of the film and products made by LOEWE is honed in on in the promotion for the new product line, even as the actual items that will be sold have yet to be shown.
- Says LOEWE, "An encounter between two worlds of craft. For the holiday season, LOEWE presents the Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas collection. An exploration of the stop-motion animation’s tactile spirit of making, which resonates closely with the House’s approach to the handmade. A special collection with bags, accessories, ready-to-wear, scented candles, and leather goods."
- The LOEWE Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas collection launches on November 12.
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