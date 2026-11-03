Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – November 2026

Check out the magical holiday and anniversary designs dropping this month!

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

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What’s Happening:

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit.

Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

This month, bring home colorful collectibles featuring: Monsters, Inc.'s 25th Anniversary Life Day Thanksgiving and more

So what are you waiting for? Find your next favorite Disney Pin at Disney Store! November 2026 designs are available now and prices range from $21.99-$34.99.

November 3, 2026

Monsters, Inc. 25th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition

Mike Wazowski and Roz Pin – Monsters, Inc. 25th Anniversary – Limited Release | Disney Store

Monsters, Inc. 25th Anniversary Puzzle Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release | Disney Store

Star Wars Life Day Pin 2026 – Limited Edition

Goofy and Max Thanksgiving 2026 Pin – A Goofy Movie – Limited Release | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Aloha Kalikimaka'' 2026 Pin – Limited Release | Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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