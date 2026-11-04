D23's Jolly Holiday on the Lot Event Returns for 2026

Start your Christmas festivities off right with a little Disney magic.

Jolly Holiday on the Lot is heading back to Walt Disney Studios for another year, and returns with a special screening of Beauty and the Beast.

What’s Happening:

D23's Jolly Holiday on the Lot returns to the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank on Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 4–8 PM.

The holiday celebration will feature Disney character meet-and-greets, festive photo opportunities, live music, a DJ, a cappella singers, magicians, jugglers, balloon artists, and airbrush face painting.

Guests can also participate in family-friendly winter crafts and Disney VoluntEARS activities, including a Toys for Tots gift drive.

Holiday shopping will be available at The Walt Disney Company Store, The Walt Disney Studio Store, and the Friends of Disney Shopping Village, including exclusive merchandise and special D23 Member pricing.

Complimentary refreshments will include popcorn, candied apples, hot cocoa, and other sweet and savory treats, while additional food, desserts, and holiday beverages will be available for purchase.

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast, all ticket holders will receive an event-exclusive collectible metal ornament.

A special ticketed presentation will feature a rare screening of the 1991 work-in-progress version of Beauty and the Beast, preceded by a discussion with Disney Legends Paige O'Hara, Don Hahn, and Mark Henn. Screening ticket holders will also receive an exclusive 35th anniversary pin. Two additional event-exclusive Beauty and the Beast pins will be available for purchase at The Walt Disney Company Store.

Three ticket options will be available: General Admission: $59 for D23 Gold Members and $79 for General Members. Early Shopping: $119 for Gold Members, including access to select stores beginning at 3 p.m. Beauty and the Beast Screening: $79 for Gold Members and $99 for General Members, including the special screening and access to the holiday celebration.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 6, at 10 AM PT, with D23 Members able to purchase tickets for themselves and up to five guests.

Learn more about tickets and event details at the official D23 website.

Laughing Place was able to attend last year’s event, and you can check out photo and video coverage to get a preview of what to expect.

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