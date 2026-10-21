D23 Night Returns to the Hollywood Pantages for "The Lion King"

Are you ready to return to the Pride Lands?

Disney’s The Lion King is headed back to Los Angeles, and D23 Members can enjoy a special showing complete with a talk back with cast members from the production.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s hit Broadway musical The Lion King is headed to Los Angeles in just a few months, and D23 is inviting its members for a special evening event.

D23 Night at Disney’s The Lion King is coming to Los Angeles on January 15th, 2027, which will invite Disney’s biggest fans to enjoy an incredible evening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

At a special discounted rate of 10% off, fans will get to see the hit musical, but the real fun arrives after the show.

Getting the chance to chat with some of the cast of the show for a special post-show talk back.

This includes Danny Grumich (Pumbaa), David D’lancy Wilson (Mufasa), Syndee Winters (Nala), and Gilbert Domally (Simba).

Fans can also purchase the Extra Magic Package, which includes an “excellent seat” and merchandise inspired by the production.

This is Disney’s most iconic musical, which has spent nearly 30 years on the Great White Way.

The Lion King won 6 Tony Awards in 1998, including Best Musical, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Designs, Best Choreography, and Best Direction of a Musical.

For more information on the event and to buy tickets, visit the official D23 event page.

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