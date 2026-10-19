D23 Reveals This Fall's Gold Theater Watch Schedule for Panels from The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026

Good news for those of you who missed some of the panels at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026, or even just want to relive them: D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has revealed its Gold Theater video release schedule for this fall, and it includes recordings of several of those conversations. Check out the schedule below.

What's happening:

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has unveiled its Gold Theater release schedule for the fall, and it includes several panel presentations from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026. These screenings will be available to D23 Gold Members only.

The Gold Theater release schedule is as follows: Disney Legends in Conversation 2026 on Thursday, October 22 Disney and National Geographic: Capturing the Wonder of Nature on Thursday, October 29 . Floating Mountains: A Conversation with Joe Rohde on Thursday, November 5

If you don't happen to be a D23 Gold Member, you can always just watch Laughing Place's own (probably less polished) recordings of the first and third above-listed panels via the embedded YouTube videos below, and you can also read Alex's recap of the National Geographic panel.

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