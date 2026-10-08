D23 Invites Members to Special Celebration for 25 Years of Tokyo DisneySea
They'd better make this heavy with the Chandu content.
D23 is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea with a new edition of their popular Spotlight Series events.
What's Happening:
- D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is inviting members to their D23 Spotlight Series event, this time celebrating the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea.
- The special presentation from Walt Disney Imagineering will be held in Glendale, California, and will focus on the past and present of the legendary aquatic-themed park that is filled with immersive themed ports of call (in lieu of traditional "lands").
- The ticket to the event not only grants access to the special presentation, but D23 Members will also receive a limited-release pin featuring the iconic DisneySea AquaSphere. They will also enjoy themed Tokyo DisneySea snacks - inspired by Tokyo DisneySea's flavored popcorn, and have a special chance to meet and greet in a special character greeting opportunity.
- The panel will be followed by the special character greeting opportunity, plus a chance to visit the Walt Disney Imagineering Preview Center (next door at the event venue) and the opportunity to shop a selection of Mickey's of Glendale Duffy & Friends merchandise at the event venue. It should be noted that this is a pop-up location, and Mickey's of Glendale will not be open to guests on this day.
- Guests will also have the chance to purchase four different limited edition pin designs themed to some of Tokyo DisneySea's themed ports.
Additional Pins:
- All attendees will receive a pin featuring the DisneySea AquaSphere. For Disney pin collectors looking for even more magic, four additional pin designs inspired by Tokyo DisneySea's 25th Anniversary celebration will also be available for purchase.
- These special designs were created just for this D23 event and are available to event ticket holders.
- Guests have the option to pre-purchase the pins during their ticket checkout, and pick up the pins at the event. (Purchasing during ticket checkout is the only way to pre-order before the event.) Pins will also be available for purchase in-person at the event, if there is still inventory after pre-order sales conclude.
- Guests may purchase up to two of each pin design (“Journey to the Center of the Earth,” “Chandu,” “Duffy,” and “Skull Rock”), for a maximum of eight pins total. Guests may only purchase up to two complete pin set bundles.
- Pins will only be available for pick-up during this event. There will be a pick-up table at the event venue. If you do not attend in person, there will no shipping option or a later pick-up date available. All sales of pins are non-refundable.
- Each of the four pin designs is available in a limited quantity. Pins will be offered while supplies last and availability is not guaranteed. Pins may sell out during the pre-order period prior to the event. Any remaining inventory may be available for purchase in person at the event while supplies last.
Event Basics:
- The D23: Spotlight Series: Tokyo DisneySea 25th Sparkling Jubilee takes place on November 14, 2026 at the Grand Central Air Terminal in Glendale, CA, at 1:30 P.M.
- Gold Members can get tickets for $49 (+ $3 processing fee) per ticket.
- General Members can get tickets for $59 (+ $3 processing fee) per ticket.
- Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, October 9, 2026 at 10:00 AM PT/ 1:00 PM ET at the official site.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com