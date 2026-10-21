Mickey's of Glendale Hosting One-Day Pop-Up Shop at Walt Disney World for D23 Members

D23 Members will have the chance to shop some of the latest WDI products on Sunday, November 15.

Mickey's of Glendale is heading east for an exciting day of shopping at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort next month.

What's Happening:

  • Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering campus’ official store, will be setting up a one-day-only pop-up shop on Sunday, November 15.
  • Taking place at the Coronado Ballroom at the Coronado Springs Convention Center, this event is open to D23 Members, both Gold and General.
  • Attendees will be able to shop from a robust selection of Walt Disney Imagineering merchandise during the event.
  • Tickets, which are $15 (+$3 Processing Fee) for Gold Members and $25 (+$3 Processing Fee) for General Members, will go on sale on Friday, October 23 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Members will be able to sign up for a single hour-long shopping window for themselves and one guest.
  • Guests will not be admitted to the Mickey’s of Glendale pop-up shop outside of their confirmed window or allowed to queue any earlier than 30 minutes before their scheduled time.
  • The shopping windows are as follows:
    • 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
    • 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
    • 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
    • 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
    • 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.
    • 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
    • 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
    • 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • All ticket holders will be required to show a photo ID and a D23 Membership Card for their party.

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