D23 Members Can Do Their Christmas Shopping at Mickey's of Glendale This Season

Go Christmas shopping where the impossible is made real.

The holiday season is here, and that means it's time to do some shopping and buy some cool gifts for your friends and family. Luckily, if you're a D23 member, you can take advantage of a pretty exclusive shopping experience and get all the Disney fans in your life something truly special.

What's Happening:

D23, the Disney fan club, has announced D23 Presents: Mickey’s of Glendale Holiday Shopping Event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the Walt Disney Imagineering campus in Glendale, CA, on the afternoon/evening of December 4, and purchase items at Mickey's of Glendale.

Tickets are $15, plus a $3 processing fee, for Gold members, and $25, plus a $3 processing fee, for general Members.

Members can sign up for a 30-minute shopping window for themselves and one guest. The available windows are: 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. PT 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. PT 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. PT 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. PT 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. PT 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PT 7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT

Attendees will receive a complimentary pin made especially for the event.

Guests will also be able to register for the Random Selection Process to pre-purchase shopping event pins.

The WDI campus Starbucks will also be available for those in attendance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET , and can be purchased here.

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