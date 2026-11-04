D23 Members Can Do Their Christmas Shopping at Mickey's of Glendale This Season

Go Christmas shopping where the impossible is made real.
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The holiday season is here, and that means it's time to do some shopping and buy some cool gifts for your friends and family. Luckily, if you're a D23 member, you can take advantage of a pretty exclusive shopping experience and get all the Disney fans in your life something truly special.

What's Happening:

  • D23, the Disney fan club, has announced D23 Presents: Mickey’s of Glendale Holiday Shopping Event.
  • Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the Walt Disney Imagineering campus in Glendale, CA, on the afternoon/evening of December 4, and purchase items at Mickey's of Glendale.
  • Tickets are $15, plus a $3 processing fee, for Gold members, and $25, plus a $3 processing fee, for general Members.
  • Members can sign up for a 30-minute shopping window for themselves and one guest. The available windows are:
    • 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT
    • 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. PT
    • 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT
    • 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. PT
    • 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT
    • 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. PT
    • 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. PT
    • 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. PT
    • 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PT
    • 7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. PT
  • Attendees will receive a complimentary pin made especially for the event.
  • Guests will also be able to register for the Random Selection Process to pre-purchase shopping event pins.
  • The WDI campus Starbucks will also be available for those in attendance.
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET, and can be purchased here.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey