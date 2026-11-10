Disney Reveals New Vintage-Inspired and Winter Vibes Holiday Collections
Festive accessories, cozy sleepwear, and more arrive in two new Disney holiday merchandise collections.
Disney is getting into the holiday spirit with two new collections of festive apparel and accessories inspired by vintage holiday style and cozy winter looks.
What’s Happening:
- The collections feature everything from Mickey and Minnie Holiday sweaters and sleepwear to seasonal bags, ear headbands, and more.
- Kicking off, the Vintage Holiday Inspired Collection brings a nostalgic touch to the season with several stylish apparel options.
- Highlights include the Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Faux Shearling Zip Jacket, featuring a peppermint swirl design, and the Minnie Mouse Icon Holiday Fair Isle Sweater.
- For those looking to celebrate the season in comfort, the collection also includes a Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Sleep Set for Women and matching Holiday Boxer Shorts.
- Let’s take a closer look at the Vintage Holiday collection:
Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Faux Shearling Zip Jacket for Women - $89.99
Minnie Mouse Icon Holiday Fair Isle Sweater for Women - $69.99
Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Sleep Set for Women - $64.99
Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Boxer Shorts for Women - Walt Disney World - $39.99
Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Tote - Walt Disney World - $24.99
Minnie Mouse Icon Wreath Micro Tote Bag Charm - $22.99
- The second collection embraces colder-weather style with the Winter Vibes Collection, featuring festive apparel and accessories now available at Disney Parks and coming soon to Disney Store.
- Among the highlights are the Mickey Mouse and Friends "Merry" Pullover Sweatshirt for Women and a Disney Store-exclusive Minnie Mouse "Winter Vibes" Holiday Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar.
- The collection also includes two seasonal T-shirt designs, perfect for holiday shopping and other festive outings.
- For a cozy night at home, fans can also look forward to the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Icon Holiday Sleep Set for Women, bringing a little Disney magic to holiday movie nights and evenings spent enjoying the seasonal lights.
- Both collections are available now or coming soon through the Disney Store Holiday Shop and at Disney Parks. Whether you're looking for a nostalgic holiday outfit, festive accessories, or something cozy to wear while celebrating at home, Disney has plenty of new seasonal styles to explore.
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