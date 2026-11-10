Cute, Cuddly, and Iconic! Shop the Latest Disney Plush and Blind Box Collectibles
One of the best ways to share your Disney fandom is through cute collectibles, and Disney Store has dozens of wonderful options for you to browse. Among the new arrivals to the online retailer are plush pals in the Disney Iconics and Tsum Tsum collections, and blind box mystery figures celebrating 100 years of Winnie the Pooh!
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What’s Happening:
- We love adding cute items to our Disney collections, especially Tsum Tsum or Disney Iconics plush! Fans have loved the Tsum Tsum line since its debut, and the Iconics line, while new for 2026, is already making quite the splash among collectors.
- Today at Disney Store, guests can shop an assortment of Tsum Tsums inspired by pastries and finger foods:
- Mickey Mouse - French Toast
- Chip - Fruit Shortcake
- Dale - Ham Sandwich
- Winnie the Pooh - Pancakes
- Stitch - Croissant
- This wave of the Iconics collection brings to life favorite elements from Disney animated classics including:
- Magic Lamp (Aladdin)
- Magic Mirror (Beauty and the Beast)
- Enchanted Broom (Fantasia)
- Glass Slipper (Cinderella)
- Poison Apple (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)
- If you’re in search of something that has a mystery element to it, you might want to check out the Woodland Hunnys Winnie the Pooh Blind Box Series. Each miniature plush figure comes packaged in a honey pot, and you won’t know what’s inside until you open the lid!
- The latest collections of Disney plush and blind box collectibles are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $9.99 to $44.99.
Disney Iconics
Enchanted Mirror Plush – Beauty and the Beast – Disney Iconics – 8'' | Disney Store
Fantasyland Castle Plush – Disney Parks – Disney Iconics – 18'' | Disney Store
Genie Lamp Plush – Aladdin – Disney Iconics – 8'' | Disney Store
Poisoned Apple Plush – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – Disney Iconics – 7'' | Disney Store
Glass Slipper Plush – Cinderella – Disney Iconics – 6'' | Disney Store
Magic Broom Plush – Fantasia – Disney Iconics – 9 1/2'' | Disney Store
Tsum Tsum
Mickey Mouse French Toast Mini Plush – Disney ''Tsum Tsum'' Bakery | Disney Store
Chip Fruit Shortcake Mini Plush – Disney ''Tsum Tsum'' Bakery | Disney Store
Dale Ham Sandwich Mini Plush – Disney ''Tsum Tsum'' Bakery | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Pancakes Mini Plush – Disney ''Tsum Tsum'' Bakery | Disney Store
Stitch Croissant Mini Plush – Disney ''Tsum Tsum'' Bakery – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store
Woodland Hunnys
Winnie the Pooh ''Woodland Hunnys'' Mystery Plush – Disney Store Japan – Mini 5'' | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles with the offers below!
- $18 Mickey Mouse on Train Ornament With Any $25 Purchase
- $18 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie The Nutcracker Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!