Cute, Cuddly, and Iconic! Shop the Latest Disney Plush and Blind Box Collectibles

Tsum Tsum, Iconics, and Winnie the Pooh mystery figures? We are in collector heaven!

One of the best ways to share your Disney fandom is through cute collectibles, and Disney Store has dozens of wonderful options for you to browse. Among the new arrivals to the online retailer are plush pals in the Disney Iconics and Tsum Tsum collections, and blind box mystery figures celebrating 100 years of Winnie the Pooh!





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What’s Happening:

We love adding cute items to our Disney collections, especially Tsum Tsum or Disney Iconics plush! Fans have loved the Tsum Tsum line since its debut, and the Iconics line, while new for 2026, is already making quite the splash among collectors.

Today at Disney Store, guests can shop an assortment of Tsum Tsums inspired by pastries and finger foods: Mickey Mouse - French Toast Chip - Fruit Shortcake Dale - Ham Sandwich Winnie the Pooh - Pancakes Stitch - Croissant

This wave of the Iconics collection brings to life favorite elements from Disney animated classics including: Magic Lamp (Aladdin) Magic Mirror (Beauty and the Beast) Enchanted Broom (Fantasia) Glass Slipper (Cinderella) Poison Apple (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)

If you’re in search of something that has a mystery element to it, you might want to check out the Woodland Hunnys Winnie the Pooh Blind Box Series. Each miniature plush figure comes packaged in a honey pot, and you won’t know what’s inside until you open the lid!

The latest collections of Disney plush and blind box collectibles are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $9.99 to $44.99.

Disney Iconics

Enchanted Mirror Plush – Beauty and the Beast – Disney Iconics – 8'' | Disney Store

Fantasyland Castle Plush – Disney Parks – Disney Iconics – 18'' | Disney Store

Genie Lamp Plush – Aladdin – Disney Iconics – 8'' | Disney Store

Poisoned Apple Plush – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – Disney Iconics – 7'' | Disney Store

Glass Slipper Plush – Cinderella – Disney Iconics – 6'' | Disney Store

Magic Broom Plush – Fantasia – Disney Iconics – 9 1/2'' | Disney Store

Tsum Tsum

Mickey Mouse French Toast Mini Plush – Disney ''Tsum Tsum'' Bakery | Disney Store

Chip Fruit Shortcake Mini Plush – Disney ''Tsum Tsum'' Bakery | Disney Store

Dale Ham Sandwich Mini Plush – Disney ''Tsum Tsum'' Bakery | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Pancakes Mini Plush – Disney ''Tsum Tsum'' Bakery | Disney Store

Stitch Croissant Mini Plush – Disney ''Tsum Tsum'' Bakery – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Woodland Hunnys

Winnie the Pooh ''Woodland Hunnys'' Mystery Plush – Disney Store Japan – Mini 5'' | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles with the offers below!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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