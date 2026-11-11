Photos: Festive Starbucks & Disney Parks Branded Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort

The Holidays have arrived not only at the Disneyland Resort, but also at everyone's favorite Mermaid-logo-bearing coffee roaster! The Starbucks locations at the Disneyland Resort - namely the Fiddler, Fifer, and Practical Cafe on Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure - are now home to some holiday and Disney Parks themed drinkware!

The fun new designs feature the iconic Starbucks logo - Mermaid and all - and come in a variety of tumblers and other accessories. Above, you can see drink sleeves that are perfect for carrying your coffee and caffeine drinks through the park. The patterns features different holiday, Disney Parks, and Starbucks iconography in sizes for plastic cups and for paper cups.

A fun mug features some of those same icons, like a Starbucks cup image and Santa Hat with Mouse Ears, but adds a special banner that reads: "Mint to be at the Merriest Place on Earth." The inside rim of the mug also features the Disneyland Resort logo. And of course, the mug is a mint green in color.

Plastic Tumblers featuring the Tartan-like holiday design of Starbucks and Disney Parks holiday iconography is also available in a festive green color. Sure to be a favorite are the plastic straw toppers on each that feature a Candy Cane striped Disneyland "D."

Another Tumbler is also available, featuring a design inspired by holiday ribbons and the Starbucks branding down the side. The tumbler also features a handle, as well as a silhouette of Sleeping Beauty Castle and the Disneyland logo beneath.

While we spotted these items at Disney California Adventure, it is likely that they are also (or will soon be) available at Disneyland Park and in Downtown Disney as well. We also anticipate Walt Disney World versions of these items on the East Coast. To plan your trip to the Happiest Place on Earth during the holiday season, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!