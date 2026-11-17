The seasonal lineup includes a chocolate and raspberry cake, a fruity take on Blue Milk, and more!

Life Day has arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park, bringing a collection of themed snacks and drinks to locations throughout Batuu. From Wookiee-inspired desserts to colorful Blue Milk creations and a festive sangria, we took a look around the land to see how guests can celebrate the beloved holiday with a variety of seasonal offerings.

The returning food and beverage lineup is available through January 6, 2027, giving visitors plenty of time to enjoy these galactic treats during the holiday season.

At Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, guests can find the Kashyyyk Cake, a dessert named after the Wookiee homeworld. The treat features a brownie base layered with raspberry sauce, tiramisu, and dark chocolate mousse, combining rich chocolate flavors with a fruity touch.

Over at the Milk Stand, Blue Milk gets a festive makeover with Blue Milk with Golden Lichen Paddy Frog Eggs. The familiar blue beverage is swirled with strawberry purée and topped with golden lychee popping spheres, which serve as the playful frog egg-inspired finishing touch. The Milk Stand is also offering the Wookiee Ookiee, a pecan chocolate shortbread cookie with a salted caramel center.

For guests looking for something to snack on while exploring Batuu, Kat Saka’s Kettle is serving Caramel Apple Popped Grains, bringing the familiar combination of caramel and apple to the location's popcorn offerings.

Life Day celebrations continue inside Oga’s Cantina, where guests can order the Joh Blastoh Sangria Gocola. This seasonal alcoholic beverage combines red wine and apple vodka with apple cider, orange-pineapple juice, cinnamon, falernum, and pomegranate syrups. It is finished with a cinnamon-spice rim, star anise, and an apple chip.

Oga’s Cantina is also serving Millaflower Toast, a cinnamon roll toast topped with sweet cream frosting, yogurt popping spheres, and strawberries, offering a sweet treat to enjoy during a stop at the popular Batuu watering hole.

Celebrate Life Day with special treats at #Disneyland!



Kashyyyk Cake – Docking Bay 7

Blue Milk with Golden Lichen Paddy Frog Eggs & Wookiee Ookiee – Milk Stand

Caramel Apple Popped Grains – Kat Saka’s Kettle

Joh Blastoh Sangria Gocola & Millaflower Toast – Oga’s Cantina pic.twitter.com/1qKk5Vul6H — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) November 17, 2026

With offerings spread across several locations in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Life Day gives guests another reason to explore the outpost and enjoy a little Wookiee holiday cheer. The seasonal food and beverages are available at Disneyland Park through January 6, 2027.

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