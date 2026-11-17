The collection includes new Batuu Buddies, Droid Factory collectibles, and more.

Life Day merchandise has arrived at Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, bringing a collection of festive droid-themed collectibles and new Batuu Buddies to Batuu. We spotted several returning favorites alongside new releases, giving Star Wars fans plenty of options to celebrate the holiday.

Fans looking for some smaller companions can find the Batuu Buddies collection, featuring an Ewok, Grogu, and the two newest releases that arrived today: a Huttlet and Grogu. The lineup also includes the Polar Mouse Droid, which is currently on sale for $75, reduced from its regular price of $129.99, amongst other collectibles. Let’s take a look at the Life Day goodies we spotted at Droid Depot:

Batuu Buddies Huttlet and Grogu - $99.99

R2-H26 Figure - $17.99

Droid Factory R5-D33R, R6-SN0, R8-H23, R4-TR3 - $59.99

R2-H16 Interactive Remote Control Droid - $129.99

Star Wars Polar Mouse Droid - $129.99 (Currently on sale for $75)

K-2SO Head - $119.99

The new arrivals offer a variety of ways to bring a little Life Day spirit home from a visit to Batuu. Guests can find the merchandise at Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, while supplies last.

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