God-Like Photos Await with New "Percy Jackson" Backdrop at Disney California Adventure

Those visiting Disney California Adventure can find a new photo spot themed to the upcoming season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Located in the Backlot area of Hollywood Land at the park, the popular stoop that has served as photo spots and character meet and greets in the past has once again been transformed, this time promoting the upcoming third season of the hit Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Fans can find a sculptural item and a trident to take pictures with, and the windows of the building now feature characters from the acclaimed series.

Season 3 marks the first time that The Titan’s Curse, the third book from Rick Riordan's bestselling series, will be adapted for the screen. If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it’s that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan’s curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

The third season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava’ Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos.

Season three will premiere with two episodes on November 20, followed by two episodes dropping each week on Disney+ and Hulu. There is currently no official end date for the Disney California Adventure photo zone. To plan your visit to the Backlot and the rest of Disney California Adventure and the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!