The animated adaptation of Matt Tavares’ picture book comes to Disney+ on November 28.

A runaway reindeer is about to embark on an adventure that could change Christmas forever in Dasher, an upcoming Disney Jr. holiday special.

What’s Happening:

Before she joined Santa’s sleigh team, Dasher had a journey of her own. Disney Jr. has shared a trailer for the animated holiday special Dasher, inspired by Matt Tavares’ picture book.

Disney Jr. has released the official trailer, introducing audiences to a speedy young reindeer with dreams of finding a place she can call home.

Named for her incredible speed, Dasher is the fastest reindeer in the world. However, her life looks very different from the snowy Christmas setting she imagines. Instead, she lives beneath the hot sun in a traveling circus, where she dreams of the cold, snowy North Pole she has heard about in stories.

One stormy night, Dasher decides to take a chance and escape the circus. Following the wish in her heart, she sets off on a journey filled with adventure and unexpected discoveries. Along the way, her story promises to bring a new perspective to the holiday season as she discovers what it truly means to find home.

The trailer offers a first look at Dasher's Christmas journey, setting up a festive story about following your dreams, finding where you belong, and the magic of the holiday season.

More Disney Jr. News: