Maleficent Appears to Turn Over a New Leaf in Upcoming "Sofia the First: Royal Magic" Holiday Special

A new clip previews the holiday episode, where Sofia and Aurora confront Maleficent.

Is Maleficent turning over a new leaf? That seems to be the case in a new clip from the upcoming Sofia the First: Royal Magic holiday special.

What's Happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Maleficent will make her Sofia the First: Royal Magic debut as part of a special holiday episode titled "Holiday at Charmswell."

The storyline involves Sofia, voiced by Ariel Winter, teaming up with Aurora, otherwise known as Sleeping Beauty, to confront Maleficent as she arrives during the festive Wassailia celebration.

Craig Gerber, creator and executive producer of Sofia the First: Royal Magic, shared his excitement about bringing Maleficent into Sofia's world, stating that incorporating the iconic villain into the show allows the exploration of her motivations, particularly that infamous uninvited party snub.

The special will also feature familiar and new characters, including Sofia’s pet puppy-unicorn, Pepper, and school friends Layla, Zane, and Camila, voiced by Nate Torrence, Mela Pietropaolo, Kai Harris, and Aaliyah Magcasi, respectively.

Since its debut in May, Sofia the First: Royal Magic has climbed to the top 10 in viewership for girls aged 2-5, reflecting a 77% spike in overall watch time for the Sofia the First series, per Nielsen Media Research.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic – Holiday at Charmswell premieres Thursday, November 26 on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

on Disney Jr. and Disney+. You can check out a clip from the episode below.

What They're Saying:

Craig Gerber, creator and executive producer of Sofia the First: Royal Magic: “After years of bringing classic Disney princesses into Sofia’s world, it was exciting to finally incorporate a classic Disney villain. Weaving Maleficent into the story of Miss Nettle, a former villain who now runs Sofia’s school, not only made for an entertaining holiday episode but also enabled us to address what seems to be Maleficent’s core reason for her evil ways — not being invited to a party.”

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