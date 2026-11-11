"Avengers: Endgame - Encore" is Coming to Disney+

Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing movie ever made once again, thanks to Avengers: Endgame - Encore. The new version of the film added some content designed to tie specifically into the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. If you weren't part of the crowd that saw the movie in theaters, you're in luck.

What's Happening:

Avengers: Endgame - Encore arrives on Disney+ November 13. This cut features new color grading and additional scenes that link directly into Avengers: Doomsday.

Disney+ also has the “Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday” collection featuring a lineup of films and TV shows meant to prepare fans for the new movie — including titles like X‑Men, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Infinity War, Endgame, Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and others. A sequential playlist is also available.

The collection includes the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast — hosted by Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Frank Alvarez — which revisits key films from the Infinity Saga with commentary and speculation.

Avengers: Doomsday, the next major MCU ensemble film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, opens exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026. Tickets are already on sale.

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