"Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday" Podcast to Revisit "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Thunderbolts*" and More
Marvel has revealed which films the returning podcast will cover next.
Now that the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Podcast has returned with a look back at 2000's X-Men, Marvel has revealed what films the hosts will be digging into next.
What's Happening:
- Hosts Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez are back with a new set of episodes preparing Marvel fans for the cinematic event that is Avengers: Doomsday.
- Today, the first of the new batch of episodes dropped, which sees our hosts take a look back at one of the first major Marvel films of the 21st century, X-Men, as well as its follow-ups, X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand.
- Now, the next set of films to be covered and their release dates have been revealed:
- Deadpool & Wolverine – November 12
- Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings – November 19
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 26
- Thunderbolts* – December 3
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps – December 10
- Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday is available on Disney+, YouTube, and podcast platforms everywhere. Plus, you can check out our recaps of the first three episodes.
- Marvel fans can continue their podcast listening streak with a new VisionQuest Official Podcast, which will see Vellani and Alvarez sit down with cast members Paul Bettany ("Vision"), James Spader ("Ultron"), and Ruaridh Mollica ("Tommy Maximoff"), plus showrunner Terry Matalas.
- Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday itself hits theaters on December 18, 2026.
More Marvel News:
- Jeep and Disney’s massive year-long partnership is celebrating the action of Avengers: Doomsday in a brand new, grand finale, marketing campaign.
- Adam Driver explains why he finally said "Yes" to Kevin Feige and the MCU for the upcoming X-Men movie.
- Avengers: Doomsday will be taking on a massive media blitz across the globe ahead of the film's release.
- Doom is taking over Dave & Buster's as part of an Avengers: Doomsday movie promotion.
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