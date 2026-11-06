"Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday" Podcast to Revisit "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Thunderbolts*" and More

Marvel has revealed which films the returning podcast will cover next.

Now that the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Podcast has returned with a look back at 2000's X-Men, Marvel has revealed what films the hosts will be digging into next.

What's Happening:

  • Hosts Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez are back with a new set of episodes preparing Marvel fans for the cinematic event that is Avengers: Doomsday.
  • Today, the first of the new batch of episodes dropped, which sees our hosts take a look back at one of the first major Marvel films of the 21st century, X-Men, as well as its follow-ups, X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand.
  • Now, the next set of films to be covered and their release dates have been revealed:
  • Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday is available on Disney+, YouTube, and podcast platforms everywhere. Plus, you can check out our recaps of the first three episodes.
  • Marvel fans can continue their podcast listening streak with a new VisionQuest Official Podcast, which will see Vellani and Alvarez sit down with cast members Paul Bettany ("Vision"), James Spader ("Ultron"), and Ruaridh Mollica ("Tommy Maximoff"), plus showrunner Terry Matalas.
  • Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday itself hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

More Marvel News:

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