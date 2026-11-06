Adam Driver Explains Why He Finally Joined the MCU

At this point, it feels like most of Hollywood has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one form or another. And yet there are some big names that Producer Kevin Feige hasn't been able to rope in quite yet. One name on his wish list, Adam Driver, is finally coming into the fold in the upcoming X-Men movie, and the actor recently explained why he finally said yes.

What's Happening:

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Adam Driver talked about his decision to join the upcoming X-Men movie directed by Jake Schreier.

Driver once again confirmed he was playing the role of Nathaniel Milbury, though Kimmel was quick to follow up that in the comics that character is more widely known as Mr. Sinister.

Kimmel referenced comments Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has made in the past, that he has offered Driver other MCU roles in the past, which the actor has considered but ultimately declined.

When asked what it was that made the X-Men movie the one where he finally said "yes," Driver admitted to being a big fan of X-Men, from the comics and the '90s animated series. He also was very happy with whatever the story of the film will be. Driver said: "It was really X-Men, and Jake Schreier, who's the director, his idea for it. And that it's Kevin Feige. It all kind of came together. The script is really cool."

It sounds like Adam Driver has a lot of confidence that the X-Men movie will be good. He admitted that the possibility that the movies might turn out bad is part of the reason he turned down those previous roles. Driver continued: "A lot of people are going to watch it, and if it's bad, a lot of people will see you being bad. Plus, I don't want to mess it up. I'm a huge fan of X-Men."

A lot of fans are certainly excited for X-Men, and just as excited to see Adam Driver be one of the people bringing it to life.

The MCU's X-Men movie is currently slated to hit theaters on May 5, 2028.

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