Marvel's Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Podcast Returns with X-Men

We're just over a month away from the release of Avengers: Doomsday, and Marvel Studios is ready to continue its countdown. The Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Podcast debuted in August and, after a brief break, is back.

What's Happening:

Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez host the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Podcast.

The first five episodes saw the hosts discussing the key movies of the MCU Infinity Saga, the four Avengers films, and Captain America: Civil War.

One might then assume that returning episodes would delve into the current Multiverse Saga, but it turns out the first episode back is going to go even further back in time and not just one film, but three movies, and they're movies Marvel Studios didn't even make.

A new episode of the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Podcast is now available, covering Fox's first X-Men trilogy: X-Men, X2, and X-Men: The Last Stand.

It's no secret the X-Men film franchise is important to Avengers: Doomsday. Several actors from the films are reprising their roles. It makes sense the podcast would want to cover these films, especially considering it's probably been a while since a lot of people have seen them.

Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday is available on Disney+, YouTube, and podcast platforms everywhere.

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