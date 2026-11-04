Dave & Buster's is Becoming "Doom & Buster's" for New Avengers Promotion

At this point, it seems like every brand on the planet is involved in the promotion of Avengers: Doomsday. If they're not making specifically themed Doomsday products, they have some sort of tie-in. We can now add Dave & Buster's amusement locations, as they are getting to bring fans a new menu and a special "DOOMHOUR."

What's Happening:

Dave & Buster's locations across the nation are set to transform into "Doom & Buster's" locations, as part of an Avengers: Doomsday promotion beginning November 16.

The promotion will create new Doomsday Zones, which will have special signage and Marvel games available for guests to play.

The games, which are available starting today, that will be part of Doomsday Zones include: MARVEL Cosmic Invasion: A fast-paced, 4-player, action beat 'em up game. Choose two Super Heroes from across the Marvel Universe, switch between their abilities mid-fight, and hold the line against waves of enemies. Avengers: Roller Race & Battle: A 4-player head-to-head race with a villain to take down on the way. Fastest to the finish helps save the day. Human Crane: You are the claw. Strap in, lift off, and get lowered into a sea of prizes, including brand-new inflatables. Mystery Crane: The classic claw with a twist. Every mystery pillow box hides a surprise. Thor's Hammer Strike: Channel the god of thunder. One swing could top the leaderboard and score legendary ticket wins. The Arena: New games and a full immersive takeover bring a whole new world of play to life. Smash N Win: Take your shot and collect all 20 collectible character-themed balls before they're gone. Avengers Themed Photo Booth: Snap a photo solo or with friends and family, then take home your photo as a keepsake from your visit.

An Avengers Funko pusher stocked with Avengers-only Funko prizes and Avengers-inspired cotton candy flavors will also be available.

New Collectible Power Cards featuring Avengers: Doomsday characters will be available while supplies last, as will themed prizes.

During the promotion, a randomly selected hour will be DOOMHOUR, and guests will be able to earn double tickets on green swipe games.

D&B Rewards members will receive a notification in the D&B Rewards app 24 hours before the day of a DOOMHOUR. A second notification that day will reveal the specific hour.

A new Avengers: Doomsday drink menu will also be available. It includes: Doomsday's Dominion: Doomsday has taken over. Submit to a powerful mix of Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, melon liqueur, pineapple, and lemon-lime soda, served with a Black Magic sidecar to pour and relinquish to chaos. Multiversal Mule: Enter the multiverse with Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, blue orange liqueur, dragon fruit, and ginger beer, finished with edible luster dust and an LED glow cube. One universe was never enough. Fantastic Flight: Four cocktails. Four powers. One fantastic flight. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, orange liqueur, and premium citrus sour become four mini cocktails, each with its own super-powered flavor. Panther's Potion: Unleash the power within with a bold mix of cherry, ginger beer, and premium citrus sour, served with a blue vibranium shimmer sidecar and a silver sugar rim. Captain Punch: A tropical punch of blue raspberry, coconut, pineapple, lemon-lime soda, and premium citrus sour, finished with a blue sugar rim, cherries, and a blue sour strip, only fit for a captain.



The Avengers: Doomsday promotion begins November 16, 2026, and will run until January 31, 2027.

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