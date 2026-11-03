Marvel & M&Ms Crossover Collection Available Online

Marvel is everywhere right now, and that includes inside your favorite candy. Marvel and M&Ms have been working together for a while now, and the latest expansion of the partnership has brought your favorite Marvel heroes not only to the packaging, but to the candy as well.

What's Happening:

It had previously been announced that M&Ms were planning some crossover products with Marvel. Some packaging that featured the M&Ms mascot characters as Marvel heroes has been available in stores since October.

Deadpool, Red Guardian, Yelena, and Wolverine are among the characters included.

Now the full collection of M&Ms/Marvel products is available online. It includes not only the special packaging, but special candies as well.

Bulk candy packages are available featuring each of the seven heroes that are part of the promotion.

Halloween may be over, but if you want to pick up a collection of Marvel M&M Party favors for your big MCU watch party, those are available as well.

Gift boxes featuring the different heroes are also on offer.

You can order from the full collection here.

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