Marvel & M&Ms Crossover Collection Available Online
Earth's Mightiest Heroes are tasty.
Marvel is everywhere right now, and that includes inside your favorite candy. Marvel and M&Ms have been working together for a while now, and the latest expansion of the partnership has brought your favorite Marvel heroes not only to the packaging, but to the candy as well.
What's Happening:
- It had previously been announced that M&Ms were planning some crossover products with Marvel. Some packaging that featured the M&Ms mascot characters as Marvel heroes has been available in stores since October.
- Deadpool, Red Guardian, Yelena, and Wolverine are among the characters included.
- Now the full collection of M&Ms/Marvel products is available online. It includes not only the special packaging, but special candies as well.
- Bulk candy packages are available featuring each of the seven heroes that are part of the promotion.
- Halloween may be over, but if you want to pick up a collection of Marvel M&M Party favors for your big MCU watch party, those are available as well.
- Gift boxes featuring the different heroes are also on offer.
- You can order from the full collection here.
More Marvel News:
- Disney+ subscribers can win a trip to the Avengers: Doomsday premiere.
- An upcoming WWE event will be inspired by the upcoming MCU movie.
- Jack in the Box has a Doomsday-inspired menu.