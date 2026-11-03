Marvel & M&Ms Crossover Collection Available Online

Earth's Mightiest Heroes are tasty.
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Marvel is everywhere right now, and that includes inside your favorite candy. Marvel and M&Ms have been working together for a while now, and the latest expansion of the partnership has brought your favorite Marvel heroes not only to the packaging, but to the candy as well.

What's Happening:

  • It had previously been announced that M&Ms were planning some crossover products with Marvel. Some packaging that featured the M&Ms mascot characters as Marvel heroes has been available in stores since October.
  • Deadpool, Red Guardian, Yelena, and Wolverine are among the characters included.

  • Now the full collection of M&Ms/Marvel products is available online. It includes not only the special packaging, but special candies as well.
  • Bulk candy packages are available featuring each of the seven heroes that are part of the promotion.

  • Halloween may be over, but if you want to pick up a collection of Marvel M&M Party favors for your big MCU watch party, those are available as well.

  • Gift boxes featuring the different heroes are also on offer.

  • You can order from the full collection here.

More Marvel News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey