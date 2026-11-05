Avengers: Doomsday is Going on a World Tour Ahead of Release

It's just over a month until Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, but there's going to be plenty going on until we get there. The cast and crew are planning a pretty extensive media tour that will take the film to nine locations around the world before the film premieres.

What's Happening:

Marvel Studios has announced plans on Twitter for the Doomsday Global Tour. This will be a massive media blitz to promote the movie all over the world.

The locations of the world tour have been revealed. They are: Las Vegas São Paulo Gold Coast Rome London Seoul Shanghai Toronto Los Angeles

Assuming the locations are listed in order, the tour will start and end in the U.S. There's a good chance the tour will end with the world premiere of Avengers: Doomsday in Los Angeles.

Interviews with media in each market are likely. Exactly which stars of the film may appear have not been announced. We could likely see different actors appearing in different cities in order to keep things interesting.

We'll probably also see some other elements at each stop along the way. Things fans can get involved in will likely be part of the tour.

A tour hitting this many locations will take some time, so it may get underway very soon, though an exact date was not revealed.

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