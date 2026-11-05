Disney Adventure World Reveals New Avengers: Doomsday Menu

Doomsday is coming to Disney Adventure World

Avengers: Doomsday is sure to be a global hit when it arrives next month, so it's no surprise that Disney Parks all over the world are getting in on the fun. There is a lot of Doomsday-themed food coming, both from Disney and from other places partnering with Marvel, but some of the best-looking items might be at Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris.

What's Happening:

  • A new collection of food has been announced for Disney Adventure World. As with many Doom food items we've seen, it's a lot of green.
  • Still, there's some good-looking food here.
  • The Hollywood Garden restaurant has the Doomsday Burger, which has Doom's face on the bun.

  • For a sweet treat, you can try the Latverian Secret Cake, with a shiny green icing.

  • At Stark Factory you will find Latverian pizza, which is green thanks to the addition of broccoli as a topping.

  • New hot dogs at the FAN-tastic Food Truck may spell your doom, with their green bun.

  • The Team-Up Lollipop found at the FAN-tastic Food Truck includes the logos of the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. I want that lollipop, and I want that image on a poster.

  • The Doomsday Doughnut has Doom on top and a green (ish) icing inside. It can be found at the Hollywood Garden restaurant.

  • More Avengers: Doomsday-related fun is promised. A themed collection is set to hit the Disneyland Paris stores in December.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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