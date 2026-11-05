Disney Adventure World Reveals New Avengers: Doomsday Menu
Doomsday is coming to Disney Adventure World
Avengers: Doomsday is sure to be a global hit when it arrives next month, so it's no surprise that Disney Parks all over the world are getting in on the fun. There is a lot of Doomsday-themed food coming, both from Disney and from other places partnering with Marvel, but some of the best-looking items might be at Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
- A new collection of food has been announced for Disney Adventure World. As with many Doom food items we've seen, it's a lot of green.
- Still, there's some good-looking food here.
- The Hollywood Garden restaurant has the Doomsday Burger, which has Doom's face on the bun.
- For a sweet treat, you can try the Latverian Secret Cake, with a shiny green icing.
- At Stark Factory you will find Latverian pizza, which is green thanks to the addition of broccoli as a topping.
- New hot dogs at the FAN-tastic Food Truck may spell your doom, with their green bun.
- The Team-Up Lollipop found at the FAN-tastic Food Truck includes the logos of the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. I want that lollipop, and I want that image on a poster.
- The Doomsday Doughnut has Doom on top and a green (ish) icing inside. It can be found at the Hollywood Garden restaurant.
- More Avengers: Doomsday-related fun is promised. A themed collection is set to hit the Disneyland Paris stores in December.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Disney Adventure World's construction of the Wilderness Explorers Sky Swing recently hit a milestone.
- Goofy's Imaginary Orchestra is set to debut at Disney Adventure World later this month.
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril will undergo refurbishment in 2027.