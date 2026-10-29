Disney Adventure World Welcomes Massive New Addition to Skyline as Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings Takes Shape
Take flight at the Parisian park in 2027!
Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings is taking shape on the Disney Adventure World skyline, and the upcoming Up-themed attraction has reached a major milestone.
What's Happening:
- A crucial milestone has been reached at the construction site of Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings at Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris.
- This swing-based experience will take guests into the sky in a new attraction inspired by Pixar Animation Studios' Up, and will complete the Adventure Way experience in 2027.
- The attraction has reached a new milestone with the installation of the ride’s primary structure now underway at Disney Adventure World.
- Construction has been ongoing on the new attraction, and the teams at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris are showcasing a new, key element, that has arrived on site - the central column of the attraction and framework that now towers over Adventure Way at the park.
- This structure – which supports the entire installation – stands 12 meters (about 40 feet) tall and weighs 22 tonnes.
- The first themed elements are being installed around the central tower, including hand-painted murals showcasing a blue sky dotted with clouds, along with Russell and Dug floating upward with the help of colorful balloons - you know, like the movie!
- Beneath the canopy, hundreds of brightly colored balloons will also be suspended, from which the guest seats will hang. The exterior of the canopy will feature 16 panels showcasing graphics of stylized clouds, a starry sky, and touches of gold.
- Finally, the roof will be adorned with a golden finial depicting Carl’s house being carried by a cluster of balloons, echoing the silhouette of Pascal on the roof of Raiponce Tangled Spin, which faces Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings.
- There is still much more to be installed and completed as the attraction gets closer to its opening next year, along with a number of tests that Walt Disney Imagineering Paris still needs to carry out.
- Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings is set to open at Disney Adventure World in 2027.
What They're Saying:
- Timothée Pons, Ride Project Engineer at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris: “This sort of operation is always tricky, given the large components that need to be installed; especially since this particular project involves numerous highly detailed decorations that we have to handle with care."
Adventurous Addition:
- The new Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings rounds out the additions that are coming to Adventure Way at Disney Adventure World.
- The new expansion of the park officially opened earlier this year, and also includes new dining and shopping options, as well as the new Raiponce Tangled Spin.
- Adventure Way serves as a gateway to the newer areas of the park, with World of Frozen sitting across the new man-made lagoon, Adventure Bay, itself home to a stunning nighttime spectacular, Cascade of Lights.
- While Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings will be located in Adventure Way, this is hardly the only development happening in this corner of the park. Further down the Adventure Way path is the site of a new experience based on The Lion King that is also coming to the park.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com