Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril to Undergo Extensive Refurbishment at Disneyland Paris in 2027
The attraction will close in January for its most extensive refurbishment since opening over 30 years ago.
One of Disneyland Paris' most thrilling attractions, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, is set to undergo a major refurbishment in 2027.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has announced that Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril will be undergoing an extensive refurbishment next year, thanks to the skills of Walt Disney Imagineering Paris.
- The attraction first opened a year after the park in 1993 and has remained popular, despite getting significantly rougher over the years.
- One thing most fans can agree on is that the temple theming is pretty spectacular – and that will be given special care during the refurbishment, where parts of the temple will be rebuilt.
- Additional decorative elements from the attraction will be dismantled and transported to the Central Workshops, where they will be fully restored to their original glory.
- The refurbishment will also include maintenance on the track’s supporting structures, particularly the rails and footbridges, including the replacement of guardrails and wooden and metal cladding.
- Moving away from the ride itself, the wooden walkways in the queue area will be completely rebuilt, whilst the staircase decorations, the campsite scenery and the famous 4×4 vehicle will be restored.
- The area surrounding the attraction will receive upgrades, including modernized scenic lighting for the attraction, the Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost shop and the surrounding area.
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril will be closed for its multi-month refurbishment beginning January 4, 2027.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Preparations are underway for the first-ever holiday season at World of Frozen in Disney Adventure World.
- A new menu has arrived at the popular Fantasyland restaurant Auberge de Cendrillon.
- A new, special edition of the popular game Cluedo has arrived on store shelves exclusively at Disneyland Paris.
- The restoration of the Sleeping Beauty Castle bridge has been completed, with the path once again open to guests.
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